SMTP Configuration REST API

  • Description – manages SMTP configurations in UFM

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/smtp

  • Main operations

    • Get SMTP configuration

    • Update SMTP configuration

Get SMTP Configuration

  • Description – get information on SMTP configuration settings in UFM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smtp

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Response

    {
   "sender":"AnasBadaha <ufmvpi@gmail.com>",
   "server":"smtp.gmail.com",
   "pwd":"123456ufmvpi",
   "user":"ufmvpi",
   "use_ssl":true,
   "use_authentication":true,
   "port":465
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Update SMTP Configuration

  • Description – update the settings of the current SMTP configuration in UFM

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/smtp

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
   "sender_name":"AnasBadaha",
   "sender_addr":"ufmvpi@gmail.com",
   "server":"smtp.gmail.com",
   "pwd":"123456ufmvpi",
   "user":"ufmvpi",
   "use_ssl":true,
   "port":465,
   "use_authentication":true
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST
