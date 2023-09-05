On This Page
Systems REST API
Description – returns information about all or a specific system
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems
Main Operations
Get all systems
Get a system by name
Get a system by IP
Get system/s with modules
Get system/s with ports
Set manual IP for system
Set manual name for system
Description – lists all systems in the fabric. Systems can be filtered using the filters listed in the table below
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems
Request Content Type – Application/json
Possible Filters - optional request parameters that can be used as filters:
Parameter
Value
Description
ip
System IP address
brief
true
Provides a brief response with essential information only (also available for Get All Ports REST API)
type
switch/host/gateway/router
Get all switches/hosts
model
e.g. MSB7700
Specific model of a switch
role
core/tor/endpoint
core – switch connected to another switch
tor – switch connected to a host
endpoint – host
peer_name
<device name>, device name>
List of peer devices, comma separated
chassis
true/false
true – detailed modules description
false – module names only
ports
true/false
true – detailed port description
false – port names only
in_rack
true/false
true - gets all systems that belong to rack
false - gets all systems that do not belong to any rack
computes
allocated/free
Returns all the systems that are allocated or not allocated to logical servers.
Response
[ { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "2.2.2.2", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "2.42.5000", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_1090120019", "guid": "0002c9030021f970", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "activeSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "HA_Active", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "temperature": "N/A", "uptime": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "0002c9030021f973", "name": "0002c9030021f970", "url": "", "modules": [ "0002c9030021f970_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "0002c9030021f972_2", "0002c9030021f971_1" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "10.209.37.228", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "12.25.1020", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_2190110032", "guid": "248a0703002e6292", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "reboot", "ssh", "fw_inband_upgrade", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "uptime": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm139", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "248a0703002e6292", "name": "248a0703002e6292", "url": "", "modules": [ "248a0703002e6292_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "248a0703002e6293_2", "248a0703002e6292_1" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "10.209.37.154", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "16.27.2026", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_0000000008", "guid": "98039b030000e456", "severity": "Info", "script": "script_name", "capabilities": [ "reboot", "ssh", "fw_inband_upgrade", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm128", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "98039b030000e456", "name": "98039b030000e456", "url": "www.google.com", "modules": [ "98039b030000e456_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "98039b030000e456_1" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "10.215.30.1", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "16.27.2008", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_0000000008", "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "reboot", "ssh", "fw_inband_upgrade", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dcs96", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "b8599f03000a77d0", "url": "", "modules": [ "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", "b8599f03000a77d1_2", "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", "b8599f03000a77d0_1" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:225:90ff:fe4e:2364", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "2.42.5000", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_1090120019", "guid": "0002c90300455bc0", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "hasSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "HA_StandBy", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm131", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "0002c90300455bc3", "name": "0002c90300455bc0", "url": "", "modules": [ "0002c90300455bc0_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "0002c90300455bc2_2", "0002c90300455bc1_1" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "EDR", "psid": "MT_2630110032", "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "sysinfo", "reboot", "mirroring", "sw_upgrade", "Provisioning" ], "state": "active", "role": "tor", "type": "switch", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "MSB7800", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Switch", "groups": [ "1U_Switches", "Switches" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "switch-ec4034", "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0", "url": "", "modules": [ "248a070300f88fe8" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "MSB7800", "ports": [ "248a070300f88fe0_31", "248a070300f88fe0_32", "248a070300f88fe0_6", "248a070300f88fe0_1", "248a070300f88fe0_9", "248a070300f88fe0_19", "248a070300f88fe0_23", "248a070300f88fe0_20" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:225:90ff:fe84:83c4", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "12.26.1040", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_2190110032", "guid": "248a0703002e628e", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "reboot", "ssh", "fw_inband_upgrade", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm135", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "248a0703002e628e", "name": "248a0703002e628e", "url": "", "modules": [ "248a0703002e628e_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "248a0703002e628e_1", "248a0703002e628f_2" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "0.0.0.0", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "N/A", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": false, "technology": "Device", "psid": "N/A", "guid": "0008f10001085600", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [], "state": "active", "role": "N/A", "type": "gateway", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "HAWK", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Gateway_Devices" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "0008f105002020fa", "name": "0008f10001085600", "url": "", "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "HAWK", "ports": [ "0008f10001085601_1" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:202:c9ff:fe63:744", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "9.4.5110", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "FDR", "psid": "MT_1010210020", "guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "sysinfo", "reboot", "mirroring", "sw_upgrade", "Provisioning" ], "state": "active", "role": "tor", "type": "switch", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "SX6036", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Switch", "groups": [ "1U_Switches", "Switches" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", "sw_version": "PPC_M460EX 3.6.8012 2019-02-22 07:53:42 ppc", "system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "name": "0002c903007b78b0", "url": "", "modules": [], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "SX6036", "ports": [ "0002c903007b78b0_29", "0002c903007b78b0_28", "0002c903007b78b0_20", "0002c903007b78b0_25", "0002c903007b78b0_26", "0002c903007b78b0_8", "0002c903007b78b0_9", "0002c903007b78b0_5", "0002c903007b78b0_33", "0002c903007b78b0_17", "0002c903007b78b0_34", "0002c903007b78b0_19", "0002c903007b78b0_30", "0002c903007b78b0_31" ] }, { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "10.209.37.224", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "12.27.1016", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_2190110032", "guid": "248a0703002e61da", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "reboot", "ssh", "fw_inband_upgrade", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm137", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "248a0703002e61da", "name": "248a0703002e61da", "url": "", "modules": [ "248a0703002e61da_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "248a0703002e61db_2", "248a0703002e61da_1" ] } ]
Response with brief flag:
[ { "description": "server", "fw_version": "12.16.184", "has_ufm_agent": false, "guid": "e41d2d03005cf0e0", "psid": "MT_2190110032", "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "state": "active", "system_guid": "e41d2d03005cf0e0", "model": "Computer", "vendor": "Mellanox", "is_manual_ip": false, "is_managed": true, "severity": "Minor", "groups": [ "Hosts", "Alarmed_Devices" ], "technology": "Computer", "mirroring_template": false, "system_name": "ufm-host43", "ip": "0.0.0.0", "role": "endpoint", "name": "e41d2d03005cf0e0", "sw_version": "N\/A", "capabilities": [ "fw_inband_upgrade" ], "type": "host", "ports": [ "e41d2d03005cf0e0_1" ] } ]
Request Examples
Get all switches
ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch
Get all hosts
ufmRest/resources/systems?type=host
Get all switches of type MSB7700
ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch&model=MSB7700
Get all TORs of switches of type MSB7700
ufmRest/resources/systems?type=switch&model=MSB7700&role=tor
Get all devices for peer
ufmRest/resources/systems?peer_name=<name>,<name>, …
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – lists a specific system using its name
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "EDR", "psid": "MT_2630110032", "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "severity": "Critical", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "sysinfo", "reboot", "mirroring", "sw_upgrade", "Provisioning" ], "state": "active", "role": "tor", "type": "switch", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "MSB7800", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Switch", "groups": [ "1U_Switches", "Switches", "Alarmed_Devices" ], "total_alarms": 1, "uptime": "11d 10h 8m 11s", "temperature": "45", "system_name": "switch-ec4034", "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0", "url": "", "modules": [ "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", "248a070300f88fe0_4000_01", "248a070300f88fe0_2005_01", "248a070300f88fe0_1007_01", "248a070300f88fe0_2005_02", "248a070300f88fe8" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "MSB7800", "ports": [ "248a070300f88fe0_31", "248a070300f88fe0_32", "248a070300f88fe0_6", "248a070300f88fe0_1", "248a070300f88fe0_9", "248a070300f88fe0_19" "248a070300f88fe0_23", "248a070300f88fe0_20" ] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—system not found (by name)
Description – lists a specific system using its IP
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?ip=<system-ip>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "2.2.2.2", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "2.42.5000", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_1090120019", "guid": "0002c9030021f970", "severity": "Info", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "activeSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "HA_Active", "groups": [ "Hosts" ], "total_alarms": 0, "uptime": "N/A", "temperature": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "0002c9030021f973", "name": "0002c9030021f970", "url": "", "modules": [ "0002c9030021f970_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ "0002c9030021f972_2", "0002c9030021f971_1" ] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST—IP parameter is not valid
Description – lists a specific system or all systems with their modules
Request URL
GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?chassis=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
or
GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>?chassis=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Notes
In order to get information about the modules of one system or all systems, the chassis request parameter should be specified using one of the following values:
'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'
If you do not wish to view the modules of any system, you can either not specify the chassis request parameter, or you can specify the parameter using one of the following values:
'false'/'False'/'FALSE'/'f'/'F'
Response
[ { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "fcfc:fcfc:209:36:268a:7ff:fea0:5234", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "15.2000.2046", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "EDR", "psid": "MT_2630110032", "guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "severity": "Critical", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "ssh", "sysinfo", "reboot", "mirroring", "sw_upgrade", "Provisioning" ], "state": "active", "role": "tor", "type": "switch", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "MSB7800", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Switch", "groups": [ "1U_Switches", "Switches", "Alarmed_Devices" ], "total_alarms": 10, "uptime": "11d 10h 8m 11s", "temperature": "46", "system_name": "switch-ec4034", "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", "system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0", "url": "", "modules": [ } "status": "OK", "psid": "N/A", "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", "hca_dev_id": "N/A", "sw_version": "N/A", "type": "FAN", "number_of_chips": 0, "description": "FAN - 1", "max_ib_ports": 0, "module_index": 1, "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "device_type": "Switch", "serial_number": "MT1704X09072", "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1", "device_name": "switch-ec4034", "temperature": "N/A", "severity": "Info" }, { "status": "OK", "psid": "N/A", "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", "hca_dev_id": "N/A", "sw_version": "N/A", "type": "FAN", "number_of_chips": 0, "description": "FAN - 3", "max_ib_ports": 0, "module_index": 3, "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "device_type": "Switch", "serial_number": "MT1704X09071", "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 3", "device_name": "switch-ec4034", "temperature": "N/A", "severity": "Info" }, { "status": "OK", "psid": "N/A", "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", "hca_dev_id": "N/A", "sw_version": "N/A", "type": "FAN", "number_of_chips": 0, "description": "FAN - 2", "max_ib_ports": 0, "module_index": 2, "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "device_type": "Switch", "serial_number": "MT1704X09078", "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 2", "device_name": "switch-ec4034", "temperature": "N/A", "severity": "Info" }, { "status": "OK", "psid": "N/A", "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", "hca_dev_id": "N/A", "sw_version": "N/A", "type": "FAN", "number_of_chips": 0, "description": "FAN - 4", "max_ib_ports": 0, "module_index": 4, "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "device_type": "Switch", "serial_number": "MT1704X09070", "path": "default(7) / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 4", "device_name": "switch-ec4034", "temperature": "N/A", "severity": "Info" },
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND when a single system is requested
Description – lists a specific system or all systems with their active ports
Request URL
GET /ufmRest/resources/systems?ports=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
or
GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system-name>?ports=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Notes
In order to get information about the active ports of one system or all systems, the ports request parameter should be specified using one of the following values:
'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'
If you do not wish to view the active ports of any system, you can either not specify the ports request parameter, or you can specify the parameter using one of the following values:
'false'/'False'/'FALSE'/'f'/'F'
Response
[ { "cpus_number": 0, "ip": "10.215.30.1", "ram": 0, "fw_version": "16.27.2008", "mirroring_template": false, "cpu_speed": 0, "is_manual_ip": true, "technology": "Computer", "psid": "MT_0000000008", "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "severity": "Minor", "script": "N/A", "capabilities": [ "reboot", "ssh", "fw_inband_upgrade", "view_configuration" ], "state": "active", "role": "endpoint", "type": "host", "sm_mode": "noSM", "vendor": "Mellanox", "description": "server", "has_ufm_agent": false, "server_operation_mode": "Not_UFM_Server", "groups": [ "Hosts", "Alarmed_Devices" ], "total_alarms": 6, "temperature": "N/A", "uptime": "N/A", "system_name": "r-dcs96", "sw_version": "N/A", "system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "b8599f03000a77d0", "url": "", "modules": [ "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00" ], "cpu_type": "any", "is_managed": true, "model": "Computer", "ports": [ { "peer_lid": 18, "number": 2, "module": "N/A", "physical_state": "Link Up", "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_20", "enabled_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "mirror": "disable", "peer_port_dname": "20", "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b", "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "lid": 4, "severity": "Minor", "logical_state": "Active", "capabilities": [ "reset", "healthy_operations", "disable" ], "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", "enabled_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "supported_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "description": "Computer IB Port", "supported_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", "tier": 1, "path": "default(7)/Computer/r-dcs96/HCA-1/2", "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", "active_width": "4x", "dname": "HCA-1/2", "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", "mtu": 4096, "external_number": 2 }, { "peer_lid": 11, "number": 2, "module": "N/A", "physical_state": "Link Up", "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_20", "enabled_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "mirror": "disable", "peer_port_dname": "20", "guid": "b8599f03000a77d1", "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "lid": 15, "severity": "Warning", "logical_state": "Active", "capabilities": [ "reset", "healthy_operations", "disable" ], "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", "enabled_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "supported_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "description": "Computer IB Port", "supported_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", "tier": 1, "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/2", "name": "b8599f03000a77d1_2", "active_width": "4x", "dname": "HCA-2/2", "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", "mtu": 4096, "external_number": 2 }, { "peer_lid": 18, "number": 1, "module": "N/A", "physical_state": "Link Up", "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_19", "enabled_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "mirror": "disable", "peer_port_dname": "19", "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a", "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "lid": 3, "severity": "Minor", "logical_state": "Active", "capabilities": [ "reset", "healthy_operations", "disable" ], "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", "enabled_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "supported_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "description": "Computer IB Port", "supported_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", "tier": 1, "path": "default(7)/Computer/r-dcs96/HCA-1/1", "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", "active_width": "4x", "dname": "HCA-1/1", "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", "mtu": 4096, "external_number": 1 }, { "peer_lid": 11, "number": 1, "module": "N/A", "physical_state": "Link Up", "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_19", "enabled_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "mirror": "disable", "peer_port_dname": "19", "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "lid": 14, "severity": "Warning", "logical_state": "Active", "capabilities": [ "reset", "healthy_operations", "disable" ], "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", "enabled_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "supported_width": [ "1x", "4x" ], "description": "Computer IB Port", "supported_speed": [ "2.5 Gbps", "5.0 Gbps", "10.0 Gbps", "14.0 Gbps", "25.0 Gbps" ], "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", "tier": 1, "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/1", "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_1", "active_width": "4x", "dname": "HCA-2/1", "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", "mtu": 4096, "external_number": 1 } ] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – NOT FOUND
Description – sets a manual IP address for a selected system
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>
Request Data
{
"ip":
"system_ip"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – sets a value for URL and script attributes of a selected system
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>/properties
Request Data
{ "script": "script", "url":"url" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – sets a manual name for a selected system
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<system_id>
Request Data
{ "description": "ufm-system-1" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request