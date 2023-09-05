NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.0
Templates REST API

  • Description – API for using provisioning templates in UFM (getting, adding and refreshing templates)

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/templates

  • Main Operations

    • Get all templates

    • Get template

    • Add template

    • Remove template

    • Refresh templates list

Get All Templates

  • Description – this interface is used to retrieve all templates

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/templates

  • Optional Request Parameters

    "tags"

    Comma seperated list of tags.
    For example: .../templates?tags="switch,Mellanox"

    "profile"

    Profile of the template.
    For example: .../templates?profile="ib"

    "system_type"

    Type of system.
    For example: .../templates?system_type=Mellanox Switch

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    [{
   "matchingValidationTemplate": null,
   "description": "Shows SNMP settings and status",
   "filePath": "/opt/ufm/files/templates/pre-defined/Mellanox/Show-SNMP",
   "validationTemplate": null,
   "portProvisioning": null,
   "systemProfile": "",
   "parsingScript": null,
   "systemType": "Mellanox Switch",
   "owner": "*system*",
   "title": "Show-SNMP",
   "tags": "switch,Mellanox"
},
{
   "matchingValidationTemplate": null,
   "description": "Displays health report.",
   "filePath": "/opt/ufm/files/templates/pre-defined/Mellanox/Show-Health-Report",
   "validationTemplate": null,
   "portProvisioning": null,
   "systemProfile": "",
   "parsingScript": null,
   "systemType": "Mellanox Switch",
   "owner": "*system*",
   "title": "Show-Health-Report",
   "tags": "switch,Mellanox"
},
.
.
.

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – successful operation

Get Template

  • Description – this interface is used to retrieve the content of a specific template

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/<templates>/<template_name>

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    {
   "matchingValidationTemplate": null,
   "description": "Shows SNMP settings and status",
   "filePath": "/opt/ufm/files/templates/pre-defined/Mellanox/Show-SNMP",
   "validationTemplate": null,
   "portProvisioning": null,
   "systemProfile": "",
   "content": [
   "#!desc: Shows SNMP settings and status\n",
   "#!system_profile:\n",
   "#!system_type: mlnxos_switch\n",
   "#!update_conf: false\n",
   "#!owner: *system*\n",
   "show snmp\n"
],
   "parsingScript": null,
   "systemType": "Mellanox Switch",
   "owner": "*system*",
   "title": "Show-SNMP",
   "tags": "switch,Mellanox"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – successful operation

    • 400 – template <template_name> does not exist

Add Template

  • Description – this interface is used to add/create a new user-defined template

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/<templates>

  • Request Data

    {
  "title": "tenplate_title",
  "systemType": "Mellanox Switch",
  "content":["the content of the template"],
  "description": "template_description"
}

  • Response – HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with template name created for running the CLI command on the specified switches

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – created

    • 409 – template with a name 'template_title' already exists. Please select a different name.

    • 400 – missing attribute(s) : attr_name

Delete Template

  • Description – this API is used to remove an existing template

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/<templates>/<template-id>

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – no content

Refresh Templates List

  • Description – this interface is used to refresh the templates list, after a new user-defined template was created

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/<templates>/refresh

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

All Available Templates for Mellanox Switches

General Templates

Available Templates

Description

Arguments

Globals

Locals

Disable-SNMP

Disables SNMP on the switch

Disable-SNMP-V3

Disables SNMP v3

user_name - username to use

Disable-Telnet

Disables the telnet service on the switch

Enable-SNMP

Enables SNMP and defines 'public' community string

community_name - community name to enable

Enable-SNMP-V3

Creates an SNMP v3 user 'admin' with predefined authentication and privacy passwords

  • user_name – username to use

  • authentication_password – authentication password

  • user_name – username to use

Enable-Telnet

Enables the telnet service on the switch

Install-License

Installing Switch license

license_key – license key to install

Remove-SNMP-Host

Removes a trap-receiver

IP_address – IP address of SNMP host to remove

Reset-Counters

Clears all the counters

Set-CLI-Logout

Sets default CLI log-out interval

auto_logout_timeout – auto-logout timeout value (in minutes)

Set-Email-Notifications

Sets up an email server and a recipient for email notifications

  • email_address – recipient e-mail address

  • IP_address – IP address of mail server

Set-Hostname

Sets hostname of the switch

switch_hostname – hostname to set

Set-NTP-Server

Sets up an NTP server, sets the time zone and synchronizes the date

  • NTP_server_IP – NTP server address

  • time_zone – timezone name

Set-SNMP-V2c-Traps

Adds a trap-receiver for SNMP v2c traps with given community

  • community_name – community name to use

  • IP_address – address of trap receiver

Set-SNMP-V3-Traps

Adds a trap-receiver for SNMP v3 traps with username and predefined authentication and privacy passwords

  • private_password – privacy password to use

  • user_name – username to use

  • authentication_password – authentication password to use

  • IP_address – address of traps receiver

Show-Running-Config

Shows the running configuration of the switch

Show-SNMP

Shows SNMP settings and status

Show-SNMP-Host

Shows list of trap-receivers

Show-SNMP-User

Shows the list of SNMP users

Show-Power

Displays power supplies and power usage

Show-Fan

Displays fans status and speed

Show-Health-Report

Displays health report

Show-Voltage

Displays power supplies voltage level

Show-Protocols

Displays all protocols enabled in the system

InfiniBand Templates

Available Templates

Description

Disable-SM

Disables subnet manager

Enable-SM

Enables subnet manager

