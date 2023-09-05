NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
Alarms REST API

  • Description – returns information on all alarms in the fabric, or on one alarm using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms

  • Main operations

    • Get all alarms

    • Get an alarm using its ID

    • Get alarms of a specific device

    • Remove alarms of a specific device

Get All Alarms

  • Description – returns information on all alarms in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
  {
    "event_type": 394,
    "event_count": 31,
    "timestamp": "2017-05-08 11:48:09.351",
    "related_object_path": "default / Switch: r-ufm-sw63",
    "counter": null,
    "related_object_name": "e41d2d0300167ee0",
    "name": "Module status FAULT",
    "reason": "Module PS 2 on r-ufm-sw63(10.209.36.223) status is fatal",
    "duration": 420,
    "summary": "Module status FAULT",
    "type": 55,
    "id": 1,
    "severity": "Critical"
  }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Alarm Using ID

  • Description – returns information on a specific alarm by its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms/<id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "event_type": 394,
    "event_count": 31,
    "timestamp": "2017-05-08 11:48:09.351",
    "related_object_path": "default / Switch: r-ufm-sw63",
    "counter": null,
    "related_object_name": "e41d2d0300167ee0",
    "name": "Module status FAULT",
    "reason": "Module PS 2 on r-ufm-sw63(10.209.36.223) status is fatal",
    "duration": 420,
    "summary": "Module status FAULT",
    "type": 55,
    "id": 1,
    "severity": "Critical"
  }

  • Note – if the <id> parameter is not provided, all alarms will be listed

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)

Get All Alarms of a Specific Device

  • Description – returns information on all alarms of a specified device

  • Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
   {
        "event_type": 702, 
        "event_count": 1, 
        "timestamp": "2019-03-06 16:28:25.249", 
        "description": "Unhealthy IB Port", 
        "counter": "N/A", 
        "object_name": "f45214030028c732_10", 
        "object_path": "default / Switch: switch-6473dc / NA / 10", 
        "name": "IB Port reported as unhealthy", 
        "reason": "Peer Port default / Computer: r-ufm49 mlx4_0 / NA / 1 is considered by SM as         unhealthy due to UNRESPONSIVE.", 
        "duration": "0 s", 
        "type": 71, 
        "id": 13, 
        "severity": "Warning"
    }, 
    {
        "event_type": 702, 
        "event_count": 1, 
        "timestamp": "2019-03-06 16:28:25.250", 
        "description": "Unhealthy IB Port", 
        "counter": "N/A", 
        "object_name": "0002c9030021f892_2", 
        "object_path": "default / Computer: r-ufm142 HCA-1 / NA / 2", 
        "name": "IB Port reported as unhealthy", 
        "reason": "Peer Port default / Switch: switch-6473dc / NA / 5 is considered by SM as unhealthy due to UNRESPONSIVE.", 
        "duration": "0 s", 
        "type": 71, 
        "id": 14, 
        "severity": "Warning"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)

Remove All Alarms of a Specific Device

  • Description – removes all alarms of a specified device

  • Request URL – DELETE ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)
