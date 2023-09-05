On This Page
Alarms REST API
Description – returns information on all alarms in the fabric, or on one alarm using its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms
Main operations
Get all alarms
Get an alarm using its ID
Get alarms of a specific device
Remove alarms of a specific device
Description – returns information on all alarms in the fabric
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "event_type": 394, "event_count": 31, "timestamp": "2017-05-08 11:48:09.351", "related_object_path": "default / Switch: r-ufm-sw63", "counter": null, "related_object_name": "e41d2d0300167ee0", "name": "Module status FAULT", "reason": "Module PS 2 on r-ufm-sw63(10.209.36.223) status is fatal", "duration": 420, "summary": "Module status FAULT", "type": 55, "id": 1, "severity": "Critical" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on a specific alarm by its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms/<id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "event_type": 394, "event_count": 31, "timestamp": "2017-05-08 11:48:09.351", "related_object_path": "default / Switch: r-ufm-sw63", "counter": null, "related_object_name": "e41d2d0300167ee0", "name": "Module status FAULT", "reason": "Module PS 2 on r-ufm-sw63(10.209.36.223) status is fatal", "duration": 420, "summary": "Module status FAULT", "type": 55, "id": 1, "severity": "Critical" }
Note – if the <id> parameter is not provided, all alarms will be listed
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)
Description – returns information on all alarms of a specified device
Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "event_type": 702, "event_count": 1, "timestamp": "2019-03-06 16:28:25.249", "description": "Unhealthy IB Port", "counter": "N/A", "object_name": "f45214030028c732_10", "object_path": "default / Switch: switch-6473dc / NA / 10", "name": "IB Port reported as unhealthy", "reason": "Peer Port default / Computer: r-ufm49 mlx4_0 / NA / 1 is considered by SM as unhealthy due to UNRESPONSIVE.", "duration": "0 s", "type": 71, "id": 13, "severity": "Warning" }, { "event_type": 702, "event_count": 1, "timestamp": "2019-03-06 16:28:25.250", "description": "Unhealthy IB Port", "counter": "N/A", "object_name": "0002c9030021f892_2", "object_path": "default / Computer: r-ufm142 HCA-1 / NA / 2", "name": "IB Port reported as unhealthy", "reason": "Peer Port default / Switch: switch-6473dc / NA / 5 is considered by SM as unhealthy due to UNRESPONSIVE.", "duration": "0 s", "type": 71, "id": 14, "severity": "Warning" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)
Description – removes all alarms of a specified device
Request URL – DELETE ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)