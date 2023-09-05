NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
Events REST API

For the full list of UFM supported events, refer to “Supported Traps and Events” section in UFM User Manual document.

  • Description – returns information on all events running in the fabric, or on a specific event using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events

  • Main operations

    • Get all events

    • Get an event using its ID

Get All Events

  • Description – returns information on all events running in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "category": "Logical Model", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "timestamp": "2017-09-19 10:49:03.018", 
        "counter": null, 
        "object_name": "Grid", 
        "object_path": "Grid", 
        "name": "Network Added", 
        "write_to_syslog": false, 
        "type": "352", 
        "id": 227, 
        "description": "Network management is added"
    }, 
    {
        "category": "Fabric Notification", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "timestamp": "2017-09-19 10:49:11.520", 
        "counter": null, 
        "object_name": "Grid", 
        "object_path": "Grid", 
        "name": "Fabric Configuration Started", 
        "write_to_syslog": false, 
        "type": "901", 
        "id": 228, 
        "description": "Fabric Configuration started."
    }
]

  • Possible Filters

    • object_name – filters by object name

    • type – filters by type

    • category – filters by category

    • severity – filters by severity

    • group – filters events by the group that has caused the event

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Event Using ID

  • Description – returns information on a specific event by its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events/<id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
        "category": "Logical Model",
        "severity": "Info",
        "timestamp": "2017-09-13 10:57:09.253",
"counter": null,
"object_name": "Grid",
"object_path": "Grid",
"name": "Network Added",
"write_to_syslog": false,
"type": "352",
"id": 567,
"description": "Network management is added"
}

  • Note – if the <id> parameter is not provided, all events will be listed

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—event was not found (by ID)
