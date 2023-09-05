NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5  Links REST API

On This Page

Links REST API

  • Description – returns information on all links in the fabric, on all links connected to a specific system, or on one link or all links with their cable information

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links

  • Main Operations

    • Get all links

    • Get all links connected to a specific system

    • Get all link/s with their cable information

Get All Links

  • Description – returns information on all links in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "source_port": "29",
    "destination_guid": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "destination_port": "28",
    "source_port_dname": "29",
    "destination_port_dname": "28",
    "width": "IB_4x",
    "severity": "Info",
    "name": "0002c903007b78b0_28:0002c903007b78b0_29",
    "capabilities": [
    ]
  },
]
...

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All Links Connected to Specific System

  • Description – returns information on all links connected to a system identified by the system name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "20", 
        "source_port": "20", 
        "destination_port": "2", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_20:ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2"
    }, 
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "19", 
        "source_port": "19", 
        "destination_port": "1", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_19:ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"
    }, 
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/1", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "19", 
        "source_port": "19", 
        "destination_port": "1", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_19:b8599f03000a77d0_1"
    }, 
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/2", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "20", 
        "source_port": "20", 
        "destination_port": "2", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_20:b8599f03000a77d1_2"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Link/s With Cable Information

  • Description – returns information on one link or all links with their cable information

  • Request URL
    GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
    or
    GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>&cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Possible Filters – optional request parameter that can be used as filter:

    Parameter

    Value

    Description

    monitoring_counters_info

    true

    Return all the monitoring counters info for source and destination ports

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "20", 
        "source_port": "20", 
        "cable_info": {
            "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", 
            "length": "2 m", 
            "serial_number": "MT1917VS00386", 
            "identifier": "QSFP+", 
            "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", 
            "revision": "A2"
        }, 
        "destination_port": "2", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_20:ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2"
    }, 
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "19", 
        "source_port": "19", 
        "cable_info": {
            "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", 
            "length": "2 m", 
            "serial_number": "MT1917VS00440", 
            "identifier": "QSFP+", 
            "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", 
            "revision": "A2"
        }, 
        "destination_port": "1", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_19:ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"
    }, 
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/1", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "19", 
        "source_port": "19", 
        "cable_info": {
            "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", 
            "length": "2 m", 
            "serial_number": "MT1917VS00395", 
            "identifier": "QSFP+", 
            "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", 
            "revision": "A2"
        }, 
        "destination_port": "1", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_19:b8599f03000a77d0_1"
    }, 
    {
        "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/2", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "width": "IB_4x", 
        "source_port_dname": "20", 
        "source_port": "20", 
        "cable_info": {
            "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", 
            "length": "2 m", 
            "serial_number": "MT1917VS00384", 
            "identifier": "QSFP+", 
            "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", 
            "revision": "A2"
        }, 
 "destination_port": "2", 
        "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_20:b8599f03000a77d1_2"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Cable Information

  • Description – returns information on one cable or multiple cables

  • Request URL –
    GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of the cable>
    Or
    GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of cable#1, S/N of cable#2, S/N of cable#3>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "source_guid": "248a0703002e6222",
    "source_port": "1",
    "destination_guid": "e41d2d0300062380",
    "destination_port": "3",
    "source_port_dname": "HCA-1\/1",
    "destination_port_dname": "3",
    "width": "IB_4x",
    "severity": "Info",
    "name": "248a0703002e6222_1:e41d2d0300062380_3"
  }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Switch Port Cable Information

  • Description – retrieve cable information for switch ports

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "params": {
    "port_id": "0002c9030060dc20_11"
  },
  "action": "get_cables_info",
  "object_ids": [
    "0002c9030060dc20"
  ],
  "object_type": "System",
  "description": "",
  "identifier": "id"
}

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "troubleshooting_info": {
    "Recommendation": "No issue was observed.",
    "Status Opcode": "0",
    "Group Opcode": "N/A"
  },
  "module_info": {
    "Attenuation (5g,7g,12g) [dB]": "4,5,9",
    "Rev": "A2",
    "CDR RX": "",
    "Voltage [mV]": "N/A",
    "Vendor Part Number": "MCP1600-E001",
    "Rx Power Current [dBm]": "N/A",
    "OUI": "Mellanox",
    "Digital Diagnostic Monitoring": "No",
    "Transfer Distance [m]": "1",
    "LOS Alarm": "N/A",
    "Temperature [C]": "N/A",
    "Cable Technology": "Copper cable unequalized",
    "Tx Power Current [dBm]": "N/A",
    "Bias Current [mA]": "N/A",
    "Power Class": "1.5 W max",
    "Compliance": "N/A",
    "Vendor Serial Number": "MT1623VS01862",
    "Wavelength [nm]": "N/A",
    "Identifier": "QSFP+",
    "FW Version": "N/A",
    "CDR TX": "",
    "Cable Type": "Passive copper cable",
    "Vendor Name": "Mellanox"
  },
  "operational_info": {
    "FEC": "No FEC",
    "Auto Negotiation": "ON",
    "Loopback Mode": "No Loopback",
    "Physical state": "LinkUp",
    "Width": "0x",
    "State": "Active",
    "Speed": "IB-EDR"
  },
  "supported_info": {
    "Enabled Link Speed": "0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)",
    "Supported Cable Speed": "0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)"
  }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

    • 403 – FORBIDDEN
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here