NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
NDT Plugin REST API

Authentication

Following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Upload NDT File

  • Description: Uploads NDT file to UFM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/upload_metadata

  • Request Data:

    [
    {
		"file_name": "topo1.ndt",
		"file": base64 string,
		"file_type": "switch_to_host",
		"sha-1": "xxx"
	},
    { 
 		"file_name": "topo2.ndt",
		"file": base64 string,
		"file_type": "switch_to_switch",
		"sha-1": "xxx"
	}
]

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

    • 500 - insufficient resources (disk space)

Delete NDT File

  • Description: Deletes NDT files from UFM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/delete

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    [
    {
 		"file_name": "topo1.ndt"
	},
    {
 		"file_name": "topo2.ndt" 
	}
]

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

    • 404 – not found.

Get List of Uploaded NDT Files

  • Description: Get list of uploaded NDT files

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/list

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    [
    {
		"file_name": "topo1.ndt",
		"last_uploaded": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253",
		"sha-1”: "c3499c2729730a7f807efb8676a92dcb6f8a3f8f",
		"file_type": "switch_to_host" 
	},
    {
		"file_name": "topo2.ndt",
 		"last_uploaded": "2020-08-15 11:55:19.203",
		"sha-1": "a94a8fe5ccb19ba61c4c0873d391e987982fbbd3",
		"file_type": "switch_to_switch"
	}
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Run NDT Topo Diff

  • Description: Run NDT topo compare and save last X reports

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/compare

  • Request Data (Optional):

    {
	"run": {
		"startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
		"endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
		"interval": 3600
	}
}

    Warning

    • request data is needed only to define periodic execution

    • startTime - when to start the first run

    • endTime - the time of the last run

    • interval - interval between the runs in minutes

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Cancel NDT Topo Diff

  • Description: Cancels periodic NDT comparison

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cancel

  • Request: N/A

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get NDT Topo Diff Reports

  • Description: Get reports list

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    [
    {
		"report_id": "1",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:00:00"
	},
	{
		"report_id": "2",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:05:00"
	},
	{
		"report_id": "3",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:10:00"
	},
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get NDT Topo Diff Report

  • Description: Get a specific report

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports/

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    {
	"error”: "",
	"timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253",
	"report":
	{
		"miss-wired": 
		[
		    {
			 	"expected": "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P2"
				"actual": “DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3"
			},
			{
				"expected": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2"
				"actual": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P4" 
			}
		],
		"missing_in_ufm":
		[
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P2",
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P3-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P3"
		],
		"missing_in_ndt":
		[
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P6-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P6",
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P5-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P5" 
		]
	}
 }

    Warning

    In case the report can’t be generated, the error would be raised:

    {
"errors": "Can’t parse file topo1.ndt",
"timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253"
}

  • Status Codes:

    Warning

    The report can have three types of link and should be limited to the first 10K error events:

    • miss-wired links - links that are connected differently than specified in the NDTs

    • missing_in_ufm - links that are specified in the NDT files, but missing in the UFM

    • missing_in_ndt - links that aren’t specified in the NDT, but found by the UFM

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
