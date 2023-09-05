NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
NVIDIA SHARP REST API

SHARP Reservations APIs

Warning

SHARPv2 must be running (enable_SHARP = true) and the NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ allocation parameter must be enabled (enable_SHARP_alloction = true) for this API to trigger resource (GUID) allocations and deallocations within SHARP.

Get All Reservations

  • Description – Retrieves all SHARP reservations

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/ app/SHARP/allocate_reseources

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "anas1":{
      "pkey":"0x12",
      "guids":["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
   },
   "anas2":{
      "pkey":"0x12",
      "guids": ["0xf452140300383a01", "0xf452140300383a02"]
   }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get Specific SHARP Reservation

  • Description – Gets specific SHARP reservation by app_id

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/SHARP/allocate_resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

{
   "anas1":{
      "pkey": "0x12",
      "guids": ["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
   }
}

Create a New SHARP Reservation

Warning

The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.

  • Description – Creates a new SHARP reservation. If the partial allocation parameter is set to false, the SHARP allocation request will not succeed in the event that even a single node is absent in the fabric. By default, this parameter is set to true.

  • Request URL – POST /app/sharp/resources?partially_alloc=false

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED (if all nodes were added successfully to created allocation)

    • 206 – PARTIAL (if not all nodes were added to created allocation because they are not found in the fabric.)

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

  • Request Data

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    App_id

    String

    None

    "0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey) Application id.

    It is also the identifier of this nodes allocation

    Mandatory

    App_resources_limit

    Integer

    -1

    Application resources limitation

    Optional

    Hosts_names

    String

    None

    A string of hosts names separated by a comma, to be added to sharp allocation.

    Example:

    "r-ufm77,r-ufm51"

    Optional

    Port_guids

    list

    None

    List of ports guids Example:

    ["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"]

    Optional

    pkey

    Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive

    "0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey)

    Created network PKey to be used by Sharp

    Optional

Examples:

  • Create SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:

    {
"app_id":"99",
"hosts_names":"r-ufm51,r-ufm55", 
"pkey":"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -1
}

  • Create SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:

    {
"app_id":"99",
"port_guids": ["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"],
"pkey":"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -1
}

Delete SHARP Reservation

Warning

The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of the UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.

  • Description - Deletes SHARP Allocation

  • Request URL - DELETE /app/sharp/resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update SHARP Reservation

Warning

The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.

  • Description - Updates SHARP Allocation. If the partial allocation parameter is set to false, the SHARP allocation request will not succeed in the event that even a single node is absent in the fabric. By default, this parameter is set to true.

  • Request URL: PUT /app/sharp/resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 206 - PARTIAL

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

  • Body Examples:

    • Update SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:

      {
    "hosts_names":"r-ufm51,r-ufm77"
}

    • Update SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:

      {
   "hosts_names":["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"]
}

SHARP Jobs APIs

Get All SHARP Jobs

  • Description – Retrieves all active SHARP jobs.

  • Request URL – GET /app/sharp/resources/jobs

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response

    {
   "99:58":{
      "job_id":58,
      "num_guids":1,
      "num_rails":1,
      "trees":{
         "0":{
            "tree_id":0,
            "type":"LLT",
            "ANs":{
               "0x33333":{
                  "description":"sw3",
                  "lid":23,
                  "rank":1,
                  "guid":"0x33333",
                  "parent_guid":null,
                  "child_guids":null,
                  "hca_guids":[
                     "0x78395179",
                     "0x78395178"
                  ]
               }
            }
         }
      },
      "reservation_key":"99"
   },
   "99:74":{
      "job_id":74,
      "num_guids":1,
      "num_rails":1,
      "trees":{
         "0":{
            "tree_id":0,
            "type":"LLT",
            "ANs":{
               "0x33333":{
                  "description":"sw3",
                  "lid":23,
                  "rank":1,
                  "guid":"0x33333",
                  "parent_guid":null,
                  "child_guids":null,
                  "hca_guids":[
                     "0x78395179",
                     "0x78395178"
                  ]
               }
            },
            "reservation_key":"99"
         }
      }
   }
}

Get a Specific SHARP Job

  • Description – Retrieves specific active SHARP jobs with specific a reservation_id

  • Request URL – GET /app/sharp/resources/jobs/<job_id>?reservation_id=<reservation_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

  • Response

    {
   "99:58":{
      "job_id":58,
      "num_guids":1,
      "num_rails":1,
      "trees":{
         "0":{
            "tree_id":0,
            "type":"LLT",
            "ANs":{
               "0x33333":{
                  "description":"sw3",
                  "lid":23,
                  "rank":1,
                  "guid":"0x33333",
                  "parent_guid":null,
                  "child_guids":null,
                  "hca_guids":[
                     "0x78395179",
                     "0x78395178"
                  ]
               }
            }
         }
      },
      "reservation_key":"99"
   }
}

Get All SHARP Non-Blocking Jobs

  • Description – Retrieves all active SHARP jobs using non blocking SHARP API

  • Request URL – GET /app/sharp/resources/jobs_nb

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response – the HTTP response location header contains a URL with job ID created for running the action.
    Example:

    {
   "ID":"1",
   "Status":"Completed",
   "Progress":100,
   "Description":"Get sharp jobs",
   "Created":"2023-05-03 09:48:35",
   "LastUpdated":"2023-05-03 09:48:35",    
	"Summary": {
		"99:58":{
      	"job_id":58,
      	"num_guids":1,
      	"num_rails":1,
      	"trees":{
       	  	"0":{
        	    "tree_id":0,
            	"type":"LLT",
            	"ANs":{
               	"0x33333":{
                  	"description":"sw3",
                  	"lid":23,
                  	"rank":1,
                  	"guid":"0x33333",
                  	"parent_guid":null,
                  	"child_guids":null,
                  	"hca_guids":["0x78395179", "0x78395178"]
               		}
            	}
         	}
      	},
      	"reservation_key":"99"
   	},
   	"99:74":{
      	"job_id":74,
      	"num_guids":1,
      	"num_rails":1,
      	"trees":{
         	"0":{
            	"tree_id":0,
            	"type":"LLT",
            	"ANs":{
               		"0x33333":{
                  	"description":"sw3",
                  	"lid":23,
                  	"rank":1,
                  	"guid":"0x33333",
                  	"parent_guid":null,
                  	"child_guids":null,
                  	"hca_guids":["0x78395179", "0x78395178"]
               		}
            	},
            	"reservation_key":"99"
         	}
      	}
   		}
	},
   "RelatedObjects":[],
   "CreatedBy":"admin",
   "Operation":"Get sharp jobs",
   "Foreground":true,
   "SiteName":""
}

Get Specific SHARP Non-Blocking Job

  • Description – Retrieves specific active SHARP jobs with specific reservation_id using non blocking SHARP API

  • Request URL – GET /app/sharp/resources/jobs_nb/<job_id>?reservation_id=<reservation_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

  • Response – the HTTP Response location header contains a URL with job ID created for running the action. Example:

    {
   "ID":"1",
   "Status":"Completed",
   "Progress":100,
   "Description":"Get sharp jobs",
   "Created":"2023-05-03 09:48:35",
   "LastUpdated":"2023-05-03 09:48:35",    
	"Summary": {
		"99:58":{
      	"job_id":58,
      	"num_guids":1,
      	"num_rails":1,
      	"trees":{
         	"0":{
            	"tree_id":0,
            	"type":"LLT",
            	"ANs":{
               		"0x33333":{
                  	"description":"sw3",
                  	"lid":23,
                  	"rank":1,
                  	"guid":"0x33333",
                  	"parent_guid":null,
                  	"child_guids":null,
                  	"hca_guids":["0x78395179", "0x78395178"]  
                    }
            	}
         	}
      	},
      	"reservation_key":"99"
  },
  "RelatedObjects":[],
   "CreatedBy":"admin",
   "Operation":"Get sharp jobs",
   "Foreground":true,
   "SiteName":""
}

