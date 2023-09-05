NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
Reports REST API

  • Description – manages UFM reports by starting, stopping, and retrieving them

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/reports

  • Main operations

    • Start a report

    • Stop a report

    • Get a report

    • Get the last report

Start Report

  • Description – start a new report

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/<report_type>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Note

    • report_type should be one of the following: Fabric_Health, UFM_Health, or Topology_Compare

  • Request Data

    • Topology_Compare reports – request data should be the topology file to which UFM will compare the current topology

    • UFM_Health reports – N/A

    • Fabric_Health reports:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      {
     "duplicate_nodes": true,
     "map_guids_desc": true,
     "firmware": true
}

      Warning

      At least 1 parameter should be passed to the API.

      Name

      Values

      Default

      Dependent On*

      Description

      duplicate_nodes

      Boolean

      False

      Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description.

      map_guids_desc

      Boolean

      False

      duplicate_nodes

      Enables the usage of a mapping file (between node GUID and node description) when running duplicate node description analysis of the fabric

      ufm_alarms

      Boolean

      False

      Lists all open alarms in UFM

      sm_state

      Boolean

      False

      Verifies that:

      • There is only one active (master) Subnet Manager in the fabric;

      • The master is selected according to highest priority and lowest port GUID;

      • The report lists all SMs in the fabric with their attributes

      firmware

      Boolean

      False

      Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions.

      cables

      Boolean

      False

      Reports cable information as stored in EEPROM on each port: cable vendor, type, length and serial number

      cables_errors_only

      Boolean

      False

      Cables

      errors_only flag for cables

      non_opt_links

      Boolean

      False

      Performs a full-fabric discovery and reports 'non-responsive' ports with their path

      non_opt_speed_width

      Boolean

      False

      Enables link speed and link width checks

      link_speed

      ["ALL", "SDR", "DDR", "QDR",
      "FDR_10", "FDR", "EDR"]

      "ALL"

      non_opt_speed_width

      Checks if link speed is optimally used

      Link_width

      ["ALL", "SDR", "DDR", "QDR",
      "FDR_10", "FDR", "EDR"]

      "ALL"

      non_opt_speed_width

      Checks if link width is optimally used

      eye_open

      Boolean

      False

      Lists Eye-Opener information for each link

      min_bound

      Integer

      22

      eye_open

      Minimum bound for eye_open check

      max_bound

      Integer

      65

      eye_open

      Maximum bound for eye_open check

      eye_open_errors_only

      Boolean

      False

      eye_open

      errors_only flag for eye_open

      duplicate_zero_and_lids

      Boolean

      False

      Lists all ports with same LID or zero LID value

      effective_ber_check

      Boolean

      True

      Lists errors and warnings for Effective Ber

      phy_port_grade

      Boolean

      False

      Physical port grade information

      Warning

      For example: “map_guids_desc” is dependent on “duplicate_nodes” in the sense that to set “map_guids_desc”, “duplicate_nodes” has to be set to True.

    • Response

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      {
    "report_id": 4
}

    • Status Codes

      • 200 – OK

      • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Stop Report

  • Description – stops a report using its ID

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/reports/<report_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Get Report

  • Description – retrieve report's result using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/<report_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "date": "2018-04-07 05:38:13", 
    "sections": [
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": ""
            }, 
            "elements": [
                {
                    "Warnings": "0", 
                    "Errors": "0", 
                    "Fabric Test": "Non-unique Node Descriptions", 
                    "Total": "0"
                }, 
                {
                    "Warnings": "0", 
                    "Errors": "0", 
                    "Fabric Test": "Firmware Versions", 
                    "Total": "0"
                }, 
                {
                    "Warnings": "0", 
                    "Errors": "0", 
                    "Fabric Test": "Total:", 
                    "Total": "0"
                }
            ], 
            "description": "", 
            "title": "Report Summary"
        }, 
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": ""
            }, 
            "elements": [
                {
                    "Count": "1", 
                    "Device Type": "EDR", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "32", 
                    "Active Ports": "4", 
                    "Total Ports": "36"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "1", 
                    "Device Type": "SX6036", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "25", 
                    "Active Ports": "11", 
                    "Total Ports": "36"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "16", 
                    "Device Type": "Computer", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "0", 
                    "Active Ports": "21", 
                    "Total Ports": "21"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "5", 
                    "Device Type": "MSB7700", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "156", 
                    "Active Ports": "24", 
                    "Total Ports": "180"
                }, 
                {
                    "Count": "23", 
                    "Device Type": "Total:", 
                    "Non Active Ports": "213", 
                    "Active Ports": "60", 
                    "Total Ports": "273"
                }
            ], 
            "description": "", 
            "title": "Fabric Summary"
        }, 
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": "Completed Successfully."
            }, 
            "description": "Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description. ", 
            "title": "Non-unique Node Descriptions"
        }, 
        {
            "status": {
                "severity": "Info", 
                "value": "Completed Successfully."
            }, 
            "description": "Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions. ", 
            "title": "Firmware Versions"
        }
    ], 
    "Created by": "admin", 
    "title": "Fabric Health Report"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 202 – ACCEPTED (processing report)

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Get Last Report

  • Description – get the results of the last generated report using its type

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/last_report/<report_type>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – See response in the previous chapter

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST
