SM Configuration REST API

  • Description – these interfaces are used for configuring SM properties

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/smconf

  • Main operations:

    • GET configuration

    • Update configuration

Get SM Configuration

  • Description – get any value for OpenSM configurations by sending the key_name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smconf?param_name=<sm_configuration_key_name>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Response – Sent key value

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Request URL example – /ufmRest/app/smconf?param_name

  • Response –

    {
  "m_key": "0x0",
  "sm_key": "0x1",
  "sa_key": "0x1",
  "m_key_lease_period": 60,
  "no_partition_enforcement": false,
  "vl_stall_count": "0x7",
  "leaf_vl_stall_count": "0x7",
  "sm_priority": 15,
  "ignore_other_sm": false,
  "sminfo_polling_timeout": 5000,
  "polling_retry_number": 4,
  "honor_guid2lid_file": false,
  "max_wire_smps": 8,
  "transaction_timeout": 200,
  "max_msg_fifo_timeout": 10000,
  "single_thread": false,
  "log_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/log\/opensm.log",
  "dump_files_dir": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/log\/",
  "sa_db_file": "(null)",
  "no_clients_rereg": false,
  "disable_multicast": false,
  "exit_on_fatal": true,
  "routing_engine_active": "minhop",
  "lid_matrix_dump_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/lid_matrix.conf",
  "lfts_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/lfts.conf",
  "root_guid_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/root_guid.conf",
  "cn_guid_file": "(null)",
  "ids_guid_file": "(null)",
  "guid_routing_order_file": "(null)",
  "node_name_map_file": "(null)",
  "qos": 0,
  "qos_options": {
    "default": {
      "sl2vl": {
        "0": 0,
        "1": 1,
        "2": 2,
        "3": 3,
        "4": 0,
        "5": 1,
        "6": 2,
        "7": 3
      }
    },
    "hca": {
      "sl2vl": {
        "0": 0,
        "1": 1,
        "2": 2,
        "3": 3,
        "4": 0,
        "5": 1,
        "6": 2,
        "7": 3
      }
    },
    "switchPort0": {
      "sl2vl": {
        "0": 0,
        "1": 1,
        "2": 2,
        "3": 3,
        "4": 0,
        "5": 1,
        "6": 2,
        "7": 3
      }
    },
    "switchExternalPorts": {
      "sl2vl": {
        "0": 0,
        "1": 1,
        "2": 2,
        "3": 3,
        "4": 0,
        "5": 1,
        "6": 2,
        "7": 3
      }
    },
    "router": {
      "sl2vl": {
        "0": 0,
        "1": 1,
        "2": 2,
        "3": 3,
        "4": 0,
        "5": 1,
        "6": 2,
        "7": 3
      }
    }
  },
  "subnet_prefix": "0xfe80000000000000",
  "lmc": 0,
  "packet_lifetime": "0x12",
  "force_link_speed": "Max_Supported",
  "head_of_queue_lifetime": "0x12",
  "leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime": "0x10",
  "sl_confs": {
 
  },
  "max_op_vls": 3,
  "subnet_timeout": 18,
  "local_phy_errors_threshold": "0x8",
  "overrun_errors_threshold": "0x8",
  "sweep_interval": 10,
  "reassign_lids": false,
  "force_heavy_sweep": false,
  "sweep_on_trap": true,
  "force_log_flush": false,
  "log_flags": [
    "Error",
    "Info"
  ],
  "log_max_size": 4096,
  "accum_log_file": true,
  "routing_engine_names": [
    "minhop"
  ],
  "connect_roots": false,
  "use_ucast_cache": true,
  "m_key_per_port": false,
  "m_key_lookup": false,
  "sa_enhanced_trust_model": false,
  "sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec": false,
  "sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf": false,
  "sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests": false,
  "sa_check_sgid_spoofing": true,
  "sa_etm_max_num_mcgs": 128,
  "sa_etm_max_num_srvcs": 32,
  "sa_etm_max_num_event_subs": 32,
  "mlnx_congestion_control": 0,
  "congestion_control_policy_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/cc-policy.conf",
  "ar_sl_mask": "0xffff",
  "dfp_max_cas_on_spine": 2,
  "dfp_down_up_turns_mode": 0,
  "name": "default"
}

Set SM Configuration

  • Description – update the OpenSM configurations by REST API

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/smconf

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data –

    {
  “sm_configuration_key_name”: “sm_configuration_key_value”,
  “sm_configuration_key_name2”: “sm_configuration_key_value2”,
}

  • Response – sent key value

  • Status codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST
