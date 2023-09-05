NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
SNMP REST API

Register Switches

  • Description: Registers switches to receive traps to the specified hosts

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/register

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    { 
  “switches”: [“0.0.0.0”, “1.1.1.1”], 
  “hosts”: [“1.2.3.4”] 
}

Notes:

  • Request data is needed only to define specific switches and hosts, by default, all switches are registered to send traps to the plugin

  • Hosts are optional, specified switches are registered to send traps to the plugin by default

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Unregister Switches

  • Description: Unregisters switches to stop sending traps to the specified hosts

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/unregister

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    { 
  “switches”: [“0.0.0.0”, “1.1.1.1”], 
  “hosts”: [“1.2.3.4”] 
}

Notes:

  • Request data is needed only to define specific switches and hosts, by default, all switches are unregistered

  • Hosts are optional, specified switches are unregistered to stop sending traps to the plugin by default

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Enable Trap

  • Description: Enables sending the specified traps from all switches

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/enable_trap

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    { 
  “traps”: [“trap1”, “trap2”] 
}

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Disable Trap

  • Description: Disable the sending of specified traps from all switches

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/disable_trap

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    { 
 
  “traps”: [“trap1”, “trap2”] 
 
} 

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Get a List of Registered Switches

  • Description: Gets a list of registered switches

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/switch_list

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    [“0.0.0.0”, “1.1.1.1”] 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400– bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

Get a List of Monitored Traps

  • Description: Gets a list of monitored traps

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/trap_list

  • Request: N/A

  • Response:

    [“trap1”, “trap2”, “trap3”] 

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 500 - internal error

SNMP Plugin Version

  • Description: Returns a release version

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/snmp/version

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
