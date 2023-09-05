NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
Telemetry REST API

  • Description – returns information whether the feature is enabled or not

  • Request URL – GET / ufmRest/app/ufm_config

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
  "ls_auditing": "Disabled",
  "monitoring_mode": "Disabled",
  "syslog": "Disabled",
  "license_state": "valid",
  "license_state_info": "N\/A",
  "telemetry": "<telemetry_status>"(Enabled/Disabled)
}

Top X Telemetry Sessions REST API

  • Description – returns information on the Top X telemetry session

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/telemetry?type=topX&membersType=Ports&PickBy=PortTXPackets&limit=15&attributes=[additonal_attributes]

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
  {
    "name": "r-dmz-ufm131 mlx5_0",
    "guid": "0c42a103008b3bd0_1",
    "PortRcvPktsExtended_Rate": 1993291398.4024506,
    "phy_received_bits_Rate": 1993291398.4024506,
    "PortRcvDataExtended_Rate": 7973165593.609802
  },
  {
    "name": "r-dmz-ufm131 mlx5_1",
    "guid": "0c42a103008b3bd1_2",
    "PortRcvPktsExtended_Rate": 1993289961.4256535,
    "phy_received_bits_Rate": 1993289961.4256535,
    "PortRcvDataExtended_Rate": 7973159845.702614
  }
]

History Telemetry Sessions

  • Description – returns information on the history telemetry session

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/telemetry?type=history&membersType=Ports&attributes=[attributes_list]&members=[members_list_guids]&function=RAW&start_time=-1h&end_time=-0min

    Warning

    http://localhost:4300/ufmRestV2/telemetry?type=history&membersType=Device&attributes=[Infiniband_PckInRate]&function=RAW&result_format=Port&members=[ec0d9a03007d7f0a]&start_time=-5min&end_time=-0min

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    	{ 
  'data': {
    '2021-12-01 19:12:36': {
      'Port': {
        'ec0d9a03007d7f0a_1': {
          'statistics': {'Infiniband_PckInRate': 1.0},
          'guid': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a_1',
          'name': 'ufm-host87 mlx5_0'
        }
      }
    }
  }, 'members': [{
    'description': 'Computer IB Port',
    'number': 1,
    'external_number': 1,
    'physical_state': 'Link Up',
    'path': 'default \/ Computer: ufm-host87 \/ HCA-1\/1',
    'tier': 1,
    'high_ber_severity': 'N\/A',
    'lid': 1,
    'mirror': 'disable',
    'logical_state': 'Active',
    'capabilities': ['healthy_operations', 'reset', 'disable'],
    'mtu': 4096,
    'peer_port_dname': '11',
    'severity': 'Info',
    'active_speed': 'EDR',
    'enabled_speed': ['SDR', 'DDR', 'QDR', 'FDR', 'EDR'],
    'supported_speed': ['SDR', 'DDR', 'QDR', 'FDR', 'EDR'],
    'active_width': '4x',
    'enabled_width': ['1x', '4x'],
    'supported_width': ['1x', '4x'],
    'dname': 'HCA-1\/1',
    'peer_node_name': 'switchib',
    'peer': 'ec0d9a030029dba0_11',
    'peer_node_guid': 'ec0d9a030029dba0',
    'systemID': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a',
    'node_description': 'ufm-host87 mlx5_0',
    'name': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a_1',
    'module': 'N\/A',
    'peer_lid': 5,
    'peer_guid': 'ec0d9a030029dba0',
    'peer_node_description': 'switchib:11',
    'guid': 'ec0d9a03007d7f0a',
    'system_name': 'ufm-host87',
    'system_ip': '0.0.0.0',
    'peer_ip': '0.0.0.0',
    'system_capabilities': ['fw_inband_upgrade', 'mark_device_unhealthy'],
    'system_mirroring_template': false
  }]
}

