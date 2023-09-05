NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.2-5  Update Credentials REST API

On This Page

Update Credentials REST API

Get Device Credentials

  • Description – allows users to get devices credentials in UFM

  • Request – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<dev_name>/credentials?credential_types=<type>
    The type parameter may be any of the following:

    • SSH_Server

    • SSH_Switch

    • MLNX-OS

    • IPMI

  • Response Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "type": "IPMI",
    "user": "admin",
    "port": 623,
    "timeout": "N\/A",
    "name": "IPMI",
    "credentials": "admin"
  }
]

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • If connected through HTTP the API will return asterisks (***) instead of actual text

    • If connected through HTTPS the API will return the actual password instead of asterisks

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 404 – system not found

Get Site Credentials

  • Description – allows users to get siet credentials in UFM

  • Request – GET /ufmRest/resources/sites/<site_name>/credentials?credential_types=<type>
    The type parameter may be any of the following:

    • SSH_Server

    • SSH_Switch

    • MLNX-OS

    • IPMI

  • Response Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "type": "IPMI",
    "user": "admin",
    "port": 623,
    "timeout": "N\/A",
    "name": "IPMI",
    "credentials": "admin"
  }
]

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • If connected through HTTP the API will return asterisks (***) instead of actual text

    • If connected through HTTPS the API will return the actual password instead of asterisks

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Update Devices Credentials

  • Description – allows users to update devices credentials in UFM

  • Request – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<name1>,<name2>,…/credentials

    Warning

    <name1> and <name2> are the system's <name> attribute that should be updated.

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    }
	"type": "SSH_Server"/"SSH_Switch"/"IPMI"/"SNMP"/"TELNET"/"MLNX_OS",
	"user": "<username>",
	"password": "<password>",
	"port": <port>*,
	"timeout": <timeout>*
    "use_manual_ip": true/false,
	"ip": <ip>
}

    Warning

    The value of this attribute can only be an integer and not a string.

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • The “type” attribute is mandatory. The rest of the attributes are optional

    • If the “user” and “password” attributes were not updated before, the first update should contain both attributes
      Response

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 404 – system not found

Update Site Credentials

  • Description – allows users to update site credentials in UFM

  • Request – PUT /ufmRest/resources/sites/<site_name>/credentials

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "type": "SSH_Server"/"SSH_Switch"/"IPMI"/"SNMP"/"TELNET"/"MLNX_OS",
    "user": "<username>",
    "password": "<password>",
    "port": <port>,
    "timeout": <timeout>
}

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • The default site name is “default”

    • The “type” attribute is mandatory. The rest of the attributes are optional.

    • If the “user” and “password” attributes were not updated before, the first update should contain both attributes

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 404 – system not found
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here