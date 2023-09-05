On This Page
Users REST API
Description – these interfaces are used for managing UFM users by getting, creating, updating, and deleting them
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/users
Main Operations
Warning
Get all users
Get a user by name
Create a user
Update a user
Delete a user
Note that in UFM Appliance, only TENANT users can be managed.
Description – lists all users in UFM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/users
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "name": "admin-3", "group": "System_Admin", "id": 3 }, { "name": "tenant-1", "group": "Tenant", "id": 4 } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – fet a specific user using its name
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/users/<name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "name": "admin", "group" "System_Admin", "id": "1" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Description – creates a new user
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/users
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data Parameters
Name
Values
Default
Description
Mandatory/
Optional
name
String.
Minimum length is 4.
Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric characters and "_", "-".
None
Name of user
Mandatory
group
String. One of the following:
"System_Admin",
"Fabric_Admin",
"Fabric_Operator",
"Monitoring_Only",
"Tenant"
None
Name of group
Mandatory
password
String.
Minimum length is 4.
Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric and "_" characters
None
User’s password
Mandatory
Request Data Example
{ "name": "ufm-tenant", "group": "Tenant", "password": "655478" }
Response
{ "name": "ufm-tenant" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Description – updates user’s password
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/users/<name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data Parameters
Name
Values
Default
Description
Mandatory/
Optional
password
String.
Minimum length is 4.
Maximum length is 30, composed of alphanumeric and "_" characters
None
User’s password
Mandatory
Request Data Example
{ "password": "45364nnfgd" }
Response – returns the username in the response body. Example:
{ "name": "admin" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Description – deletes an existing user. Note that “admin” user cannot be deleted.
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/users/<name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – N/A
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND