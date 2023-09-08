NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.14.0
Monitoring REST API

  • Description – APIs for managing monitoring sessions data and monitoring templates data

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/monitoring

  • Main Operations

  • Monitoring sessions:

    • Create a monitoring session

    • Delete a monitoring session

    • Get data of a monitoring session

    • Monitoring session snapshot

    • Request data of a monitoring session’s attributes

    • Get all monitoring available attributes

    • Get traffic/congestion map

  • Monitoring templates:

    • Create a monitoring template

    • Update a monitoring template

    • Get a monitoring template

    • Get all monitoring templates

    • Delete a monitoring template

Possible Attribute Values

The below are all the available values of the Monitoring attributes.

  • Monitor Class the selected object type for monitoring

  • Monitor Attributes – the selected attributes (counters) for monitoring the monitored objects

  • Monitor Functions – list of optional functions to apply for the monitored objects data

Attribute

Value

Description

Monitoring class

"Device"

General device in the fabric (can be switch/ host/bridge, etc.)

"Port"

Represents a physical port in the fabric

Monitor attributes

"Infiniband_MBOut"
"Infiniband_MBOutRate"*

Total number of data octets, divided by 4, transmitted on all VLs from the port, including all octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC, and may include packets containing errors.

All link packets are excluded. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets

"Infiniband_MBIn"
"Infiniband_MBInRate"*

Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.

All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded, and may include packets containing errors.

All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45, the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets

"Infiniband_PckOut"
"Infiniband_PckOutRate"*

Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from the port, including packets with errors, and excluding link packets

"Infiniband_PckIn"
"Infiniband_PckInRate"*

Total number of packets, including packets containing errors and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port

"Infiniband_RcvErrors"
"Infiniband_RcvErrors_Delta"**

Total number of packets containing errors that were received on the port including:

  • Local physical errors (ICRC, VCRC, LPCRC, and all physical errors that cause entry into the BAD PACKET or BAD PACKET DISCARD states of the packet receiver state machine).

  • Malformed data packet errors (LVer, length, VL).

  • Malformed link packet errors (operand, length, VL).

  • Packets discarded due to buffer overrun (overflow).

"Infiniband_XmtDiscards"
"Infiniband_XmtDis- cards_Delta"**

Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port when the port is down or congested for the following reasons:

  • Output port is not in the active state

  • Packet length has exceeded NeighborMTU

  • Switch Lifetime Limit exceeded

  • Switch HOQ Lifetime Limit exceeded, including packets discarded while in VLStalled State

"Infiniband_SymbolErrors"
"Infiniband_SymbolErrors_Delta"**

Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes

"Infiniband_LinkRecovers"
"Infiniband_LinkRecovers_Delta"**

Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process

"Infiniband_LinkDowned"
"Infiniband_LinkDowned_Delta"**

Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link

"Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors"
"Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors_Delta"**

The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors

"Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors"
"Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors_Delta"**

Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port

"Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors"
"Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors_Delta"**

Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port for the following reasons:

  • FilterRawOutbound is true and packet is raw.

  • PartitionEnforcementOutbound is true and packet fails partition key check or IP version check

"Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors"
"Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors_Delta"**

Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded for the following reasons:

  • FilterRawInbound is true and packet is raw

  • PartitionEnforcementInbound is true and packet fails partition key check or IP version check

"Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors"
"Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors_Delta"**

The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error

"Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors"
"Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors_Delta"**

Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded when they could not be forwarded by the switch relay for the following reasons:

  • DLID mapping

  • VL mapping

  • Looping (output port = input port)

"Infiniband_VL15Dropped"
"Infiniband_VL15Dropped_Delta"**

Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped because of resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port

"Infiniband_XmitWait"

The number of ticks during which the port selected by PortSelect had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick because of insufficient credits or of lack of arbitration

"Infiniband_CumulativeErrors"

The sum of several error counters indicating link integrity issues

"Infiniband_CBW"

Congestion bandwidth rate, measure the rate of congestion measured by XmitWait counter

"Infiniband_Normalized_MBOut"

Effective port bandwidth utilization in %
XmitData incremental/Link Capacity

"Infiniband_Normalized_CBW"

Amount of bandwidth that was suppressed due to congestion (XmitWait incremental/Time) * Link Capacity
Separate counters are used for Tier 4 ports and for the rest of the ports

"Infiniband_NormalizedXW"

Congestion in relation to packets transmitted over the link XmitWait incremental / XmitPackets incremental.
This event is calculated only for the port directly connected to receiving hosts.
Separate counters are used for Tier 4 ports and for the rest of the ports

Monitor functions

"RAW"

Raw data values of selected monitoring objects

"AVG"

Average value of all selected monitoring objects

"SUM"

Sum value of all selected monitoring objects

"MIN"

Minimum value of all selected monitoring objects

"MAX

Maximum value of all selected monitoring objects

Warning

* Rate Counter – Counter value that is calculated based on the delta from the previous sampled value divided by elapsed time from previous sample (the ratio between two sequential samples).

** Delta Counter – Counter value that is calculated based on the delta from the previous counter value.

Monitoring Sessions REST API

Create Monitoring Session

  • Description – creates and starts a monitoring session

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/monitoring/start

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Format

    {
    "scope_object": MonitorClass,
    "monitor_object": MonitorClass,
    "objects":   [ "object_id" ],
    "counters":  [ MonitorAttributes ],
    "functions": [ "MonitorFunctions" ],
    "interval":2
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for possible values for monitor class, monitor attributes, and monitor functions.

  • Request Data Example

    {
   "attributes": ["Infiniband_MBOut","Infiniband_MBIn"],
   "functions": ["RAW"],
   "scope_object": "Site",
   "interval":2,
   "monitor_object": "Device",
   "objects": ["Grid.default"]
}

  • Request Data Example -Creates and starts a monitoring session on top of Group of Devices.

    Copy
    {
  "interval": 15,
  "functions": [
    "RAW"
  ],
  "scope_object": "Group",
  "monitor_object": "Device",
  "attributes": [
    "Infiniband_MBOutRate"
  ],
  "objects": [
    "Grid.default.groups.<group_name>"
  ]
}
 
 
 
400 BAD_REQUEST
201 CREATED

  • Response Format

    /ufmRest/monitoring/session/<session_id>

  • Response Example

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    <!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN"> 
<title>Redirecting...</title> 
<h1>Redirecting...</h1> 
<p>You should be redirected automatically to target URL: <a href="/ufmRest/monitoring/session/3">/ufmRest/monitoring/session/3</a>. If not click the link.

  • Note – the resource ID can be found by parsing the location header.

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – created

Delete Monitoring Session

  • Description – deletes a monitoring session

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/monitoring/<session>/<session_id>

  • Request Data Format – not required

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – accepted

Get Monitoring Session Data

  • Description – returns monitoring session data

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/monitoring/<session>/<session_id>/data

    Warning

    http://localhost:4300/ufmRestV2/telemetry?type=history&membersType=Device&attributes=[Infiniband_PckInRate]&function=RAW&result_format=Port&members=[ec0d9a03007d7f0a]&start_time=-5min&end_time=-0min

  • Request Data Format – not required

  • Response Format

    {
  timestamp: {
    monitor_object: {
      name: {
        "statistics": {
          counter1...counter2.........
        },
        dname: ...,
        last_updated: 
      }
    }
  }

  • Response Example

    {
  "2020-10-27 18:52:42": {
    "Device": {
      "98039b030000e456": {
        "dname": "r-dmz-ufm128",
        "last_updated": "2020-10-27 18:52:14",
        "statistics": {
          "Infiniband_PckIn": 22035108156,
          "Infiniband_PckOut": 330352264,
          "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 0.06599832808486128,
          "Infiniband_PckInRate": 0.06599832808486128
        }
      },
      "0c42a103008b3bd0": {
        "dname": "r-dmz-ufm131",
        "last_updated": "2020-10-27 18:52:14",
        "statistics": {
          "Infiniband_PckIn": 1297449,
          "Infiniband_PckOut": 1286924,
          "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 0.13199665616972256,
          "Infiniband_PckInRate": 0.13199665616972256
        }
      },
      "0c42a103008b40d0": {
        "dname": "r-dmz-ufm134",
        "last_updated": "2020-10-27 18:52:14",
        "statistics": {
          "Infiniband_PckIn": 4681865,
          "Infiniband_PckOut": 3223445,
          "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 2.2109439908428525,
          "Infiniband_PckInRate": 2.309941482970145
        }
      },
      "248a0703002e61da": {
        "dname": "r-dmz-ufm137",
        "last_updated": "2020-10-27 18:52:14",
        "statistics": {
          "Infiniband_PckIn": 333267757,
          "Infiniband_PckOut": 22034474531,
          "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 0.13199665616972256,
          "Infiniband_PckInRate": 0.13199665616972256
        }
      },
      "0002c903007b78b0": {
        "dname": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
        "last_updated": "2020-10-27 18:52:14",
        "statistics": {
          "Infiniband_PckIn": 22374553061,
          "Infiniband_PckOut": 22380620225,
          "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 3.5309105525400772,
          "Infiniband_PckInRate": 3.6299080446673697
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

  • Note – UFM default session which collects all port statistics every 30 seconds (by default) can be queried by using session ID 0 (zero): GET /ufmRest/monitoring/session/0/data

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Default Monitoring Session Data by PKey Filtering

  • Description – returns default monitoring session data by Pkey filtering

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/monitoring/session/<session_id>/data?pkey=<pkey name>

  • Request Data Format – not required

  • Response Format

    {
  timestamp: {
    monitor_object: {
      name: {
        "statistics": {
          counter1...counter2.........
        },
        dname: ...,
        last_updated: 
      }
    }
  }

  • Response Example

    {
    "2022-10-19 13:23:11": {
        "Ports": {
            "b8599f03000a7768_1": {
                "dname": "default / Computer: r-ufm77 / HCA-1/1",
                "last_updated": "2022-10-19 13:23:11",
                "statistics": {
                    "raw_ber": 0,
                    "dev_temperature": 0,
                    "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 1.1333333333333333,
                    "Infiniband_PckInRate": 1.1333333333333333,
                    "Infiniband_MBInRate": 0.0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOutRate": 0.03333333333333333,
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 26165,
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 26126,
                    "Infiniband_PckOut": 95263867,
                    "Infiniband_PckIn": 95123933,
                    "Infiniband_SymbolErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkRecovers": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkDowned": 12,
                    "Infiniband_RcvErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmtDiscards": 440,
                    "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_VL15Dropped": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmitWait": 0,
                    "Infiniband_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_MBOut": 2.61104e-6
                }
            },
            "b8599f03000a7769_2": {
                "dname": "default / Computer: r-ufm77 / HCA-1/2",
                "last_updated": "2022-10-19 13:23:11",
                "statistics": {
                    "raw_ber": 0,
                    "dev_temperature": 0,
                    "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 0.13333333333333333,
                    "Infiniband_PckInRate": 0.13333333333333333,
                    "Infiniband_MBInRate": 0.0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOutRate": 0.0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 3197,
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 3197,
                    "Infiniband_PckOut": 11642100,
                    "Infiniband_PckIn": 11642006,
                    "Infiniband_SymbolErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkRecovers": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkDowned": 2,
                    "Infiniband_RcvErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors": 7,
                    "Infiniband_XmtDiscards": 80,
                    "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_VL15Dropped": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmitWait": 0,
                    "Infiniband_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_MBOut": 3.07182e-7
                }
            },
            "f452140300383a01_1": {
                "dname": "default / Computer: r-ufm51 / HCA-1/1",
                "last_updated": "2022-10-19 13:23:11",
                "statistics": {
                    "raw_ber": 0,
                    "dev_temperature": 0,
                    "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 0.06666666666666667,
                    "Infiniband_PckInRate": 0.06666666666666667,
                    "Infiniband_MBInRate": 0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOutRate": 0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 3050,
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 3050,
                    "Infiniband_PckOut": 11106861,
                    "Infiniband_PckIn": 11106856,
                    "Infiniband_SymbolErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkRecovers": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkDowned": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmtDiscards": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_VL15Dropped": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmitWait": 0,
                    "Infiniband_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_MBOut": 2.74269e-7
                }
            },
            "f452140300383a02_2": {
                "dname": "default / Computer: r-ufm51 / HCA-1/2",
                "last_updated": "2022-10-19 13:23:11",
                "statistics": {
                    "raw_ber": 0,
                    "dev_temperature": 0,
                    "Infiniband_PckOutRate": 0.06666666666666667,
                    "Infiniband_PckInRate": 0.06666666666666667,
                    "Infiniband_MBInRate": 0.0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOutRate": 0.0,
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 3064,
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 3064,
                    "Infiniband_PckOut": 11156319,
                    "Infiniband_PckIn": 11156290,
                    "Infiniband_SymbolErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkRecovers": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkDowned": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmtDiscards": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors": 0,
                    "Infiniband_VL15Dropped": 0,
                    "Infiniband_XmitWait": 0,
                    "Infiniband_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_CBW": 0,
                    "Infiniband_Normalized_MBOut": 2.74269e-7
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 - PKey is not found

Monitoring Session Snapshot

  • Description – creates a one-time monitoring session and receives data

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/monitoring/snapshot

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Format

    {
    "scope_object": MonitorClass,
    "monitor_object": MonitorClass,
    "objects":  [ "object_id" ],
    "counters": [
       MonitorAttributes
                  ],
    "functions": [ "MonitorFunctions" ],
    "interval":2
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for possible values for monitor class, monitor attributes, and monitor functions.

  • Request Data Example

    {
   "attributes": ["Infiniband_MBOut","Infiniband_MBIn"],
   "functions": ["RAW"],
   "scope_object": "Site",
   "interval":2,
   "monitor_object": "Device",
   "objects": ["Grid.default"]
}

  • Response Format

    {
  timestamp: {
     monitor_object: {
         name: {
           "statistics":{
	counter1...
	counter2...
                  ...
                  ...
        },
        dname:
    }
  }
}

  • Response Example

    {
    "2017-01-17 13:41:29": {
        "Device": {
            "0002c903001c6740": {
                "dname": "l-qa-150 HCA-3", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }, 
            "f45214030042ccd0": {
                "dname": "MTX6000-Interop", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }, 
            "0002c90300b71030": {
                "dname": "MT4113 ConnectIB Mellanox Technologies", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }, 
            "f452140300289f80": {
                "dname": "sqadell49 HCA-3", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }, 
            "f452140300188900": {
                "dname": "sqadell47 HCA-6", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }, 
            "f452140300188840": {
                "dname": "sqadell49 HCA-6", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }, 
            "f45214030028a020": {
                "dname": "l-qa-150 HCA-2", 
                "statistics": {
                    "Infiniband_MBIn": 0, 
                    "Infiniband_MBOut": 0
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Request Monitoring Session Attributes Data

  • Description – requests the data that was used to create the monitoring session

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/monitoring/<session>/<session_id>

  • Request – not required

  • Response Format

    {
    "scope_object": MonitorClass,
    "monitor_object": MonitorClass,
    "objects":  [ "object_id" ],
    "counters": [ MonitorAttributes ],
    "functions": [ "MonitorFunctions" ],
    "interval":2
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for possible values for monitor class, monitor attributes, and monitor functions.

  • Response Example

    {
  "attributes": [
    "Infiniband_PckIn",
    "Infiniband_PckOutRate",
    "Infiniband_PckInRate"
  ],
  "functions": [
    "RAW"
  ],
  "scope_object": "Device",
  "interval": 2,
  "monitor_object": "Device",
  "objects": [
    "Grid.default.ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
    "Grid.default.98039b030000e456",
    "Grid.default.0c42a103008b3bd0",
    "Grid.default.0c42a103008b40d0"
  ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All Monitoring Available Attributes

  • Description – returns all possible values of monitoring metadata (counters, classes, and functions)

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/monitoring/attributes

  • Request Data – not required

  • Response Format

    {
   "functions":[ MonitorFunctions],
   "classes":[ MonitorClass],
   "counters":[ MonitorAttributes]
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for possible values for monitor class, monitor attributes, and monitor functions.

  • Response Example

    {
    "functions": [
        "RAW", 
        "AVG", 
        "SUM", 
        "MIN", 
        "MAX"
    ], 
    "classes": [
        "Port", 
        "Device", 
        "Switch", 
        "Bridge", 
        "Computer", 
        "LogicalServer", 
        "Site", 
        "PortsGroup"
    ], 
    "counters": [
        "Infiniband_MBIn", 
        "Infiniband_PckIn", 
        "Infiniband_MBOut", 
        "Infiniband_PckOut", 
        "Infiniband_MBInRate", 
        "Infiniband_PckInRate", 
        "Infiniband_MBOutRate", 
        "Infiniband_SymbolErrors", 
        "Infiniband_LinkRecovers", 
        "Infiniband_LinkDowned", 
        "Infiniband_RcvErrors", 
        "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors", 
        "Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors", 
        "Infiniband_XmtDiscards", 
        "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors", 
        "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors", 
        "Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors", 
        "Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors", 
        "Infiniband_VL15Dropped", 
        "Infiniband_SymbolErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_LinkRecovers_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_LinkDowned_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_RcvErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_RcvSwRelayErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_XmtDiscards_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_LinkIntegrityErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_ExcBufOverrunErrors_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_VL15Dropped_Delta", 
        "Infiniband_CBW", 
        "Infiniband_Normalized_CBW", 
        "Infiniband_Normalized_MBOut", 
        "Infiniband_XmitWait", 
        "Infiniband_NormalizedXW", 
        "Infiniband_CumulativeErrors"
    ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Traffic/Congestion Map

  • Description – returns traffic and congestion information on the different tiers in the fabric.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/monitoring/congestion

  • Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "1": {
        "traffic": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }, 
        "cong": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }
    }, 
    "3": {
        "traffic": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }, 
        "cong": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }
    }, 
    "2": {
        "traffic": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }, 
        "cong": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }
    }, 
    "4": {
        "traffic": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }, 
        "cong": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }
    }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Port Groups Traffic/Congestion Map

  • Description – returns traffic and congestion information for all port groups.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/monitoring/port_groups

  • Content type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    <group_name>: {
        "traffic": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }, 
        "cong": {
            "max": 0, 
            "avg": 0, 
            "min": 0
        }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Monitoring Templates REST API

Create Monitoring Template

  • Description – Creates and starts a new monitoring template

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/monitoring

  • Content type – Application/json

  • Request Data Format

    {
  "interval": 5,
  "functions": [
    "RAW"
  ],
  "scope_object": "Device",
  "monitor_object": "Device",
  "attributes": [
    "attribute "
  ],
  "objects": [
    "object_id"
  ],
  "name": "template",
  "description": "",
  "view_type": "Line"
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for the list of attributes.

  • Request Data Example

    {
  "interval": 5,
  "functions": [
    "RAW"
  ],
  "scope_object": "Device",
  "monitor_object": "Device",
  "attributes": [
    "Infiniband_XmtConstraintErrors"
  ],
  "objects": [
    "Grid.default.e41d2d0300167ee0"
  ],
  "name": "template",
  "description": "",
  "view_type": "Line"
}

  • Response

    <!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN">
<title>Redirecting...</title>
<h1>Redirecting...</h1>
<p>You should be redirected automatically to target URL: <a href="/ufmRest/app/monitoring/template">/ufmRest/app/monitoring/template</a>.  If not click the link..

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – created successfully

    • 403 – bad request

Update Monitoring Template

  • Description – updates an existing monitoring template

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/monitoring

  • Content type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "interval": <interval>,
  "functions": [
    "<function>"
  ],
  "scope_object": "Device",
  "monitor_object": "Device",
  "attributes": [
    "attribute "
  ],
  "objects": [
    "object_id"
  ],
  "description": "",
  "view_type": "<view_type>"
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for the list of attributes.

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – updated successfully

    • 403 – bad request

Get Monitoring Template

  • Description – retrieve information on an existing monitoring template

  • Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/monitoring/<template_name>

  • Content type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "functions": [
        "RAW"
    ], 
    "description": "N/A", 
    "view_type": "Line", 
    "template_name": "jhgljlj", 
    "interval": 5, 
    "objects": [
        "Grid.default.e41d2d0300167ee0"
    ], 
    "scope_object": "Device", 
    "attributes": [
        "Infiniband_XmtDiscards", 
        "Infiniband_RcvErrors", 
        "Infiniband_RcvRemotePhysErrors", 
        "Infiniband_RcvConstraintErrors"
    ], 
    "monitor_object": "Device", 
    "name": "admin_jhgljlj"
}

    Warning

    Refer to the table in "Possible Attribute Values" for the list of attributes.

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – not found

Get All Monitoring Templates

  • Description – returns a list of all existing monitoring templates

  • Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/monitoring

  • Content type – Application/json

  • Response

     [
      "template_name1", 
      "template_name2", 
 
 ]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Delete Monitoring Template

  • Description – remove an existing monitoring template

  • Request URL – DELETE ufmRest/app/monitoring/<template_name>

  • Content type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – not found
