NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.14.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.14.0  NDT Plugin REST API

On This Page

NDT Plugin REST API

Authentication

Following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Upload NDT File

  • Description: Uploads NDT file to UFM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/upload_metadata

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
		"file_name": "topo1.ndt",
		"file": base64 string,
		"file_type": "switch_to_host",
		"sha-1": "xxx"
	},
    { 
 		"file_name": "topo2.ndt",
		"file": base64 string,
		"file_type": "switch_to_switch",
		"sha-1": "xxx"
	}
]

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

    • 500 - insufficient resources (disk space)

Delete NDT File

  • Description: Deletes NDT files from UFM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/delete

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
 		"file_name": "topo1.ndt"
	},
    {
 		"file_name": "topo2.ndt" 
	}
]

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

    • 404 – not found.

Get List of Uploaded NDT Files

  • Description: Get list of uploaded NDT files

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/list

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
		"file_name": "topo1.ndt",
		"last_uploaded": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253",
		"sha-1”: "c3499c2729730a7f807efb8676a92dcb6f8a3f8f",
		"file_type": "switch_to_host" 
	},
    {
		"file_name": "topo2.ndt",
 		"last_uploaded": "2020-08-15 11:55:19.203",
		"sha-1": "a94a8fe5ccb19ba61c4c0873d391e987982fbbd3",
		"file_type": "switch_to_switch"
	}
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Run NDT Topo Diff

  • Description: Run NDT topo compare and save last X reports

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/compare

  • Request Data (Optional):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
	"run": {
		"startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59",
		"endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59",
		"interval": 3600
	}
}

    Warning

    • request data is needed only to define periodic execution

    • startTime - when to start the first run

    • endTime - the time of the last run

    • interval - interval between the runs in minutes

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Cancel NDT Topo Diff

  • Description: Cancels periodic NDT comparison

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cancel

  • Request: N/A

  • Response: N/A

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get NDT Topo Diff Reports

  • Description: Get reports list

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
		"report_id": "1",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:00:00"
	},
	{
		"report_id": "2",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:05:00"
	},
	{
		"report_id": "3",
		"report_scope": "Periodic",
		"timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:10:00"
	},
]

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).

Get NDT Topo Diff Report

  • Description: Get a specific report

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports/

  • Request: N/A

  • Response Content Type – Application/json

  • Response:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
	"error”: "",
	"timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253",
	"report":
	{
		"miss-wired": 
		[
		    {
			 	"expected": "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P2"
				"actual": “DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3"
			},
			{
				"expected": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2"
				"actual": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P4" 
			}
		],
		"missing_in_ufm":
		[
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P2",
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P3-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P3"
		],
		"missing_in_ndt":
		[
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P6-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P6",
			"DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P5-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P5" 
		]
	}
 }

    Warning

    In case the report can’t be generated, the error would be raised:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
"errors": "Can’t parse file topo1.ndt",
"timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253"
}

  • Status Codes:

    Warning

    The report can have three types of link and should be limited to the first 10K error events:

    • miss-wired links - links that are connected differently than specified in the NDTs

    • missing_in_ufm - links that are specified in the NDT files, but missing in the UFM

    • missing_in_ndt - links that aren’t specified in the NDT, but found by the UFM

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here