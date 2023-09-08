On This Page
Unhealthy Ports REST API
Description – Manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Main Operations
Get unhealthy ports
Mark unhealthy ports as healthy
Mark healthy ports as unhealthy
Description – Gets all ports that are marked as healthy from OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "PeerLID": "18", "PeerPortNumber": 6, "UnhealthyPortNumber": 1, "PeerGUID": "248a070300f88fe0", "PeerPort": "switch-ec4034/6", "UnhealthyNode": "r-dmz-ufm135", "UnhealthyPort": "r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1", "State": "Info", "PeerPortDname": "6", "Condition": "MANUAL", "PeerNode": "switch-ec4034", "StatusTime": "Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020", "UnhealthyPortDname": "HCA-1/1", "UnhealthyGUID": "248a0703002e628e" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Marks unhealthy ports or devices as healthy. Once device GUID is passed as a parameter, its unhealthy ports are marked as healthy.
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
"ports":[ "0002c9030060dc20_10" ], “devices”:[ “0002c9030060dc20” ], "ports_policy":"HEALTHY"
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port
Action: ["no_discover", "isolate"]
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "ports":[ "0002c9030060dc20_10" ], "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY", "action":"no_discover" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – Marks all unhealthy ports as healthy at once.
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{
"ports": [
"ALL"],
"ports_policy":
"HEALTHY"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Gets unhealthy port.
Request URL – GET app/unhealthy_ports.
Parameter:
Connectivity
host-to-switch
switch-to-switch
Example: /ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-switch
Description: Deletes unhealthy/healthy ports from health policy file.
Request URL: DELETE app/unhealthy_ports/policy
Request data- List of strings:
Port names - Deletes all the ports specified in the list.
Device GUID - Deletes all the ports in the health policy of that specified device GUID.
all_healthy - Deletes all the healthy ports in the health policy.
Status Codes-
200 – OK
Response:
A list of deleted ports.
Description: Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.
Request URL: Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy
Request data
device_guid: Enables you to group ports by device.
Status Codes:
200-OK
Response:
[ {
"node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"port_number":
6,
"policy": Healthy,
"action":””,
"last_updated":
"Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020",
"node_description":
"r-dmz-ufm135",
"node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1",
"capabilities":
"mark_port_unhealthy", } ]
Description – Retrieves all devices from the health policy.
Request URL – Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy_devices
Status Codes:
200-OK
Response:
[ {
"guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"type": host,
"name":” r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-
1/
1”, "number_of_policies”:
7} ]