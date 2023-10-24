NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.14.1
Fabric Validation Tests REST API

  • Description – this interface allows users to run fabric validation tests and receive the summary as a job output. Summary of the job contains all errors and warnings that were found during the test execution.

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/fabricValidation/tests

  • Main Operations

    • Get all tests

    • Run test

Get All Tests

  • Description – retrieves all the existing fabric validation tests in UFM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/fabricValidation/tests

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    [
   "CheckLids",
   "CheckLinks",
   "CheckSubnetManager",
   "CheckPortCounters",
   "CheckDuplicateNodes",
   "CheckDuplicateGuids",
   "CheckRouting",
   "CheckLinkSpeed",
   "CheckLinkWidth",
   "CheckPartitionKey",
   "CheckTemperature",
   "CheckCables",
   "CheckEffectiveBER",
   "CheckSymbolBER",
   "RailOptimizedTopologyValidation",
   "DragonflyTopologyValidation",
   "SHARP FabricValidation",
   "TreeTopologyValidation",
   "SocketDirectModeReporting"
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Run Test

  • Description – allows user to run a specific fabric validation test

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/fabricValidation/tests/test_name
    test_name is one of the tests from the list that is returned using the Get all Tests request

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response – HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for running the specified test

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – accepted

    • 409 – CONFLICT—Fabric validation test is currently running, please try running the test later

  • Job Output

    {
  "Status": "Completed With Errors",
  "Foreground": true,
  "Description": "Fabric validation CheckSubnetManager test",
  "RelatedObjects": [
    "Site"
  ],
  "Created": "2017-06-21 09:43:14",
  "LastUpdated": "2017-06-21 09:43:14",
  "Summary": {
    "TestStatus": "Completed with Errors",
    "DetailedStatus": {
      "Warning": [
      ],
      "Error": [
        {
          "PortGUID": "0x0002c903001c56c1",
          "Summary": "Running duplicated master subnet manager",
          "NodeGUID": "0x0002c903001c56c0",
          "PortNumber": "1",
          "Scope": "Site",
          "SystemGUID": "0x0002c903001c56c0"
        },
        {
          "PortGUID": "0x0002c90300a7cbf1",
          "Summary": "Running duplicated master subnet manager",
          "NodeGUID": "0x0002c90300a7cbf1",
          "PortNumber": "0",
          "Scope": "Site",
          "SystemGUID": "0x0002c90300a7cbf0"
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  "CreatedBy": "admin",
  "Progress": 100,
  "Operation": "Fabric validation test",
  "ID": "20.1"
}

  • DetailedStatus – summary of the test results. Consists of two lists:

    • Errors – list of all errors that were found during test execution

    • Warnings – list of all warnings that were found during test execution

  • TestStatus – status of the test completion. Depends on the severity of the results:

    • Completed with Errors – errors are more severe than warnings. Therefore, even when both warnings and errors are found during test execution, the TestStatus will read “Completed with Errors”.

    • Completed with Warnings – warnings are less severe than warnings. Therefore, TestStatus will read “Completed with Warnings” when only warnings are found during test execution.
