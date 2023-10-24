NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.14.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.14.1  Logging REST API

On This Page

Logging REST API

  • Description – retrieve different types of logs

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>

  • Types –

    • Event

    • SM

    • UFM

Get Log

  • Description – get log file of a specific type

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>[&length=<number>]

    • Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to 500. It cannot be set to more than 10000

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – content attribute will contain the logs text

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Create History

  • Description – create a file with log entries from a specific time range (including archived logs)

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>/history?start=<timestamp>&end=<timestamp>[&length=<number>][&tz=<timezone>]

    • Start and end are the time range in milliseconds

    • Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to configuration option max_history_lines (100000)

    • Tz is an optional timezone and defaults to utc. Must be one of these values.

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with job ID created for generating the file. Once the job is successfully finished, its Summary field will have the following format:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {"result_exceeds_limit":false,"file_name":"event_history_admin","limit":10000}

    Where limit is the given/default length, result_exceeds_limit indicates whether increasing the limit will return more data, and file_name points to the result file. The file can be obtained by using:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    GET /ufm_web/<file_name>

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – accepted. Job ID created successfully.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 24, 2023
content here