NDT Plugin REST API
Authentication
Following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Upload NDT File
Description: Uploads NDT file to UFM
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/upload_metadata
Request Data:
[ { "file_name": "topo1.ndt", "file": base64 string, "file_type": "switch_to_host", "sha-1": "xxx" }, { "file_name": "topo2.ndt", "file": base64 string, "file_type": "switch_to_switch", "sha-1": "xxx" } ]
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
500 - insufficient resources (disk space)
Delete NDT File
Description: Deletes NDT files from UFM
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/delete
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data:
[ { "file_name": "topo1.ndt" }, { "file_name": "topo2.ndt" } ]
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
404 – not found.
Get List of Uploaded NDT Files
Description: Get list of uploaded NDT files
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/list
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[ { "file_name": "topo1.ndt", "last_uploaded": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253", "sha-1”: "c3499c2729730a7f807efb8676a92dcb6f8a3f8f", "file_type": "switch_to_host" }, { "file_name": "topo2.ndt", "last_uploaded": "2020-08-15 11:55:19.203", "sha-1": "a94a8fe5ccb19ba61c4c0873d391e987982fbbd3", "file_type": "switch_to_switch" } ]
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Run NDT Topo Diff
Description: Run NDT topo compare and save last X reports
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/compare
Request Data (Optional):
{ "run": { "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59", "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59", "interval": 3600 } }Warning
request data is needed only to define periodic execution
startTime - when to start the first run
endTime - the time of the last run
interval - interval between the runs in minutes
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Cancel NDT Topo Diff
Description: Cancels periodic NDT comparison
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/cancel
Request: N/A
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get NDT Topo Diff Reports
Description: Get reports list
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports
Request: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
[ { "report_id": "1", "report_scope": "Periodic", "timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:00:00" }, { "report_id": "2", "report_scope": "Periodic", "timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:05:00" }, { "report_id": "3", "report_scope": "Periodic", "timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:10:00" }, ]
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get NDT Topo Diff Report
Description: Get a specific report
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/reports/
Request: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
{ "error”: "", "timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253", "report": { "miss-wired": [ { "expected": "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P2" "actual": “DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2 - DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3" }, { "expected": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2" "actual": "DSM09-0101-0721-001IB4/P3 - DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P4" } ], "missing_in_ufm": [ "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P2-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P2", "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P3-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P3" ], "missing_in_ndt": [ "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P6-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P6", "DSM09-0101-0617-001IB2/P5-DSM09-0101 - 0721-001IB4/P5" ] } }Warning
In case the report can’t be generated, the error would be raised:
{ "errors": "Can’t parse file topo1.ndt", "timestamp": "2020-09-13 10:57:09.253" }
Status Codes:Warning
The report can have three types of link and should be limited to the first 10K error events:
miss-wired links - links that are connected differently than specified in the NDTs
missing_in_ufm - links that are specified in the NDT files, but missing in the UFM
missing_in_ndt - links that aren’t specified in the NDT, but found by the UFM
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Upload Merger NDT File
Description: Uploads Merger NDT file to the NDT plugin
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/merger_upload_ndt
Request Data:
file: (binary)
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – Bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get List of Uploaded Merger NDT Files
Description: Gets a list of uploaded merger NDT files
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_ndts_list
Request Data: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
[ {
"file":
"ndt_small_fabric_new.csv",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-09 11:34:59",
"sha-1":
"",
"file_type":
"",
"file_status":
"Verified",
"file_capabilities":
"Verify,Deploy,Update"}, {
"file":
"ndt_full_fabric_new.csv",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-13 10:49:29",
"sha-1":
"",
"file_type":
"",
"file_status":
"Verified",
"file_capabilities":
"Verify,Deploy,Update"} ]
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – Bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get Info about Uploaded Merger NDT File
Description: Gets information about the single uploaded merger NDT file
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_ndts_list/NDT_FILE_NAME
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"file":
"ndt_small_fabric_new.csv",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-09 11:34:59",
"sha-1":
"",
"file_type":
"",
"file_status":
"Verified",
"file_capabilities":
"Verify,Deploy,Update"}
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Verify Merger NDT File
Description: Verifies merger NDT file with current IB fabric. The response is the number of created reports.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_verify_ndt
Request Data:
{
"ndt_file_name":
"NDT_FILE_NAME",
"NDT_status":
"Active"} Response Content Type – Application/json Response: {
"ndt_file_name":
"NDT_FILE_NAME",
"report_id":
47}
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get List of Merger Verification Reports
Description: Gets a list of verification reports.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_verify_ndt_reports
Request Data: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
[ {
"report_id":
1,
"report_scope":
"Single",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-06 15:54:07"}, {
"report_id":
2,
"report_scope":
"Single",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-06 17:03:17"}, {
"report_id":
3,
"report_scope":
"Single",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-06 17:04:21"}, {
"report_id":
4,
"report_scope":
"Single",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-06 17:12:59"}, {
"report_id":
5,
"report_scope":
"Single",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-06 17:14:00"} ] Status Codes:
00– Ok.
400– bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get Merger Verification Report
Description: Gets report by report number with all the issues found during verification.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_verify_ndt_reports/REPORT_ID
Request Data: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
{
"status":
"Completed with errors",
"error":
"",
"timestamp":
"2023-08-07 10:12:21",
"report": [ {
"category":
"missing in wire",
"description": "expected: MF0;r-ufm-sw13:MQM8700/U1/
1- NEMO-LEAF-
2/
11. actual: MF0;r-ufm-sw13:MQM8700/U1/
1- NEMO-LEAF-
2/
1" } ],
"NDT_file":
"miswired_in_ndt_file.csv"} Status Codes:
200– Ok.
400– bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Merger Create Topoconfig File Based on NDT file
Description: Creates a topoconfig file based on the NDT file with specified boundary port state.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_create_topoconfig
Request Data:
{
"ndt_file_name":
"ndt_small_fabric_new.csv",
"boundary_port_state":
"Disabled"}
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Merger Deploy Topoconfig File Based on NDT file
Description: Deploy opoconfig file to UFM server and signal OpenSM to reload configuration.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_deploy_ndt_config
Request Data:
{
"ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv” }
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Merger Update and Deploy topoconfig File Based on NDT file
Description: Merger update boundary port state in topoconfig file and deploy topoconfig file based on NDT file to OpenSM.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_update_deploy_ndt_config
Request Data:
{
"ndt_file_name":
"ndt_small_fabric_new.csv",
"boundary_port_state":
"No-discover"}
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Merger Update Topoconfig File Based on NDT file
Description: Merger update boundary port state in topoconfig file.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_update_topoconfig
Request Data:
{
"ndt_file_name":
"ndt_small_fabric_new.csv",
"boundary_port_state":
"No-discover"}
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Merger Delete NDT File
Description: Deletes an NDT file.
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_delete_ndt
Request Data:
{
"ndt_file_name": "ndt_small_fabric_new.csv” }
Response: N/A
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Get Last Deployed NDT File
Description: Gets name of last deployed NDT file.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ndt/merger_deployed_ndt
Request Data: N/A
Response Content Type – Application/json
Response:
{
"last_deployed_file":
"miswired_in_ndt_file.csv"}
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).