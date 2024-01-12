On This Page
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin REST API
Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from ALM
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header
Description: Gets system dump for ALM
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump/<system_dup_id>
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided
404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found
409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress