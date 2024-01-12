On This Page
Events REST API
For the full list of UFM supported events, refer to “Supported Traps and Events” section in UFM User Manual document.
Description – returns information on all events running in the fabric, or on a specific event using its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events
Main operations
Get all events
Get an event using its ID
Description – returns information on all events running in the fabric
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "category": "Logical Model", "severity": "Info", "timestamp": "2017-09-19 10:49:03.018", "counter": null, "object_name": "Grid", "object_path": "Grid", "name": "Network Added", "write_to_syslog": false, "type": "352", "id": 227, "description": "Network management is added" }, { "category": "Fabric Notification", "severity": "Info", "timestamp": "2017-09-19 10:49:11.520", "counter": null, "object_name": "Grid", "object_path": "Grid", "name": "Fabric Configuration Started", "write_to_syslog": false, "type": "901", "id": 228, "description": "Fabric Configuration started." } ]
Possible Filters
object_name – filters by object name
type – filters by type
category – filters by category
severity – filters by severity
group – filters events by the group that has caused the event
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on a specific event by its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events/<id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "category": "Logical Model", "severity": "Info", "timestamp": "2017-09-13 10:57:09.253", "counter": null, "object_name": "Grid", "object_path": "Grid", "name": "Network Added", "write_to_syslog": false, "type": "352", "id": 567, "description": "Network management is added" }
Note – if the <id> parameter is not provided, all events will be listed
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—event was not found (by ID)