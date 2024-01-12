NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.15.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.15.2  Update Credentials REST API

On This Page

Update Credentials REST API

Get Device Credentials

  • Description – allows users to get devices credentials in UFM

  • Request – GET /ufmRest/resources/systems/<dev_name>/credentials?credential_types=<type>
    The type parameter may be any of the following:

    • SSH_Server

    • SSH_Switch

    • MLNX-OS

    • IPMI

  • Response Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "type": "IPMI",
    "user": "admin",
    "port": 623,
    "timeout": "N\/A",
    "name": "IPMI",
    "credentials": "admin"
  }
]

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • If connected through HTTP the API will return asterisks (***) instead of actual text

    • If connected through HTTPS the API will return the actual password instead of asterisks

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 404 – system not found

Get Site Credentials

  • Description – allows users to get siet credentials in UFM

  • Request – GET /ufmRest/resources/sites/<site_name>/credentials?credential_types=<type>
    The type parameter may be any of the following:

    • SSH_Server

    • SSH_Switch

    • MLNX-OS

    • IPMI

  • Response Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "type": "IPMI",
    "user": "admin",
    "port": 623,
    "timeout": "N\/A",
    "name": "IPMI",
    "credentials": "admin"
  }
]

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • If connected through HTTP the API will return asterisks (***) instead of actual text

    • If connected through HTTPS the API will return the actual password instead of asterisks

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Update Devices Credentials

  • Description – allows users to update devices credentials in UFM

  • Request – PUT /ufmRest/resources/systems/<name1>,<name2>,…/credentials

    Warning

    <name1> and <name2> are the system's <name> attribute that should be updated.

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    }
	"type": "SSH_Server"/"SSH_Switch"/"IPMI"/"SNMP"/"TELNET"/"MLNX_OS",
	"user": "<username>",
	"password": "<password>",
	"port": <port>*,
	"timeout": <timeout>*
    "use_manual_ip": true/false,
	"ip": <ip>
}

    Warning

    The value of this attribute can only be an integer and not a string.

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • The “type” attribute is mandatory. The rest of the attributes are optional

    • If the “user” and “password” attributes were not updated before, the first update should contain both attributes
      Response

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 404 – system not found

Update Site Credentials

  • Description – allows users to update site credentials in UFM

  • Request – PUT /ufmRest/resources/sites/<site_name>/credentials

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "type": "SSH_Server"/"SSH_Switch"/"IPMI"/"SNMP"/"TELNET"/"MLNX_OS",
    "user": "<username>",
    "password": "<password>",
    "port": <port>,
    "timeout": <timeout>
}

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Notes

    • The default site name is “default”

    • The “type” attribute is mandatory. The rest of the attributes are optional.

    • If the “user” and “password” attributes were not updated before, the first update should contain both attributes

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – credentials were updated successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

    • 404 – system not found
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 12, 2024
content here