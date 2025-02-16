NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.16.0-5
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin REST API

Get Cluster Status

  • Description: Gets statistics about the number of ports, isolated ports, and ports categorized as either active mode or shadow mode.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/cluster_status

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    {"number_of_ports": {"switch_host": 8, "switch_switch": 8, "total": 16}, "number_of_isolated_ports": {"switch_host": 0, "switch_switch": 0, "total": 0}, "number_of_ports_in_active_mode": {"switch_host": 0, "switch_switch": 0, "total": 0}, "number_of_ports_in_shadow_mode": {"switch_host": 8, "switch_switch": 8, "total": 16}, "out_of_noc": {"switch_host": 0, "switch_switch": 0, "total": 0}}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - ok

GET Event Summary

  • Description: Gets statistics related to the event summary for ports, including the number of isolations/de-isolations and instances where isolation was not implemented for ALM.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/events_summary

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    {"number_of_isolation": {"switch_host": {"hour": 0, "week": 0, "month": 0}, "switch_switch": {"hour": 0, "week": 0, "month": 0}}, "number_of_de-isolation": {"switch_host": {"hour": 0, "week": 0, "month": 0}, "switch_switch": {"hour": 0, "week": 0, "month": 0}}, "number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken": {"switch_host": {"hour": 0, "week": 2, "month": 2}, "switch_switch": {"hour": 0, "week": 0, "month": 0}}}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Get Port Level Status

  • Description: Gets information about the ports.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/port_level_status

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    [{"node_guid": "0x98039b0300dfef80", "port_guid": "0x98039b0300dfef80", "port_number": 13, "last_isolation": 0, "last_deisolation": 0, "last_health": 0, "link_type": "switch_switch", "last_recommendation": "NA", "last_recommendation_time": 0, "last_action": "NA", "last_action_time": 0, "last_reason": "NA", "isolation_status": "Health"}, {"node_guid": "0x0c42a103005bf438", "port_guid": "0x0c42a103005bf438", "port_number": 1, "last_isolation": 0, "last_deisolation": 0, "last_health": 0, "link_type": "host_switch", "last_recommendation": "NA", "last_recommendation_time": 0, "last_action": "NA", "last_action_time": 0, "last_reason": "NA", "isolation_status": "Health"}]

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Generate System Dump

  • Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from ALM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header

Get System Dump

  • Description: Gets system dump for ALM

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump/<system_dup_id>

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided

    • 404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found

    • 409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress
