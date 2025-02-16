CloudX APIs
Description – Create a new network
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/cloudx/Network
Request Payload:
{ "id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b91", "name": "privateCX4", "tenant_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a35353", "admin_state_up": true, "mtu": 1500, "status": "ACTIVE", "subnets": [], "standard_attr_id": 36, "shared": false, "project_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a35353", "port_security_enabled": true, "router:external": false, "provider:network_type": "vlan", "provider:physical_network": "ConnectX5", "provider:segmentation_id": 10, "availability_zone_hints": [], "is_default": false, "availability_zones": [], "ipv4_address_scope": null, "ipv6_address_scope": null, "vlan_transparent": null, "description": "", "tags": [], "created_at": "2021-09-21T08:33:27Z", "updated_at": "2021-09-21T08:33:28Z", "revision_number": 1, "network_qos_policy": null }
Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.
Status Codes
202 – successful operation
400 – bad request
Description – Delete existing network
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/cloudx/Network
Request Payload:
{ "id":"<network_id>" }
Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.
Status Codes
202 – successful operation
400 – bad request
404 – not found
Description – Add port to existing network
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/cloudx/Port
Request Payload:
{ "id": "85379c18-1b09-4f19-b471-b3496b145993", "name": "", "network_id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b91", "tenant_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", "mac_address": "fa:16:3e:b9:be:c4", "admin_state_up": true, "status": "DOWN", "device_id": "dhcp9c934189-944b-53e6-9103-75806a1e8e87-a029821a-ca6a-4ddf-9d85-801ea318a25e", "device_owner": "network:dhcp", "standard_attr_id": 247, "fixed_ips": [ { "subnet_id": "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953", "ip_address": "11.11.11.2" } ], "project_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", "qos_policy_id": null, "port_security_enabled": false, "security_groups": [], "binding:vnic_type": "normal", "binding:profile": {}, "binding:host_id": "r-ufm254-hyp-04", "binding:vif_type": "unbound", "binding:vif_details": {}, "allowed_address_pairs": [], "network_qos_policy": null, "extra_dhcp_opts": [], "description": "", "qos_network_policy_id": null, "resource_request": null, "ip_allocation": "immediate", "tags": [], "created_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", "updated_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", "revision_number": 1, "network": { "id": "a029821a-ca6a-4ddf-9d85-801ea318a25e", "name": "ib_tenant_net", "tenant_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", "admin_state_up": true, "mtu": 1500, "status": "ACTIVE", "subnets": [ "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953" ], "standard_attr_id": 244, "shared": true, "availability_zone_hints": [], "availability_zones": [ "nova", "nova" ], "ipv4_address_scope": null, "ipv6_address_scope": null, "router:external": false, "vlan_transparent": null, "description": "", "qos_policy_id": null, "port_security_enabled": true, "l2_adjacency": true, "tags": [], "created_at": "2021-10-18T08:51:57Z", "updated_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:01Z", "revision_number": 2, "project_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", "provider:network_type": "vlan", "provider:physical_network": "ibnet", "provider:segmentation_id": 97 } }
Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.
Status Codes
202 – successful operation
400 – bad request
Description – Delete existing port from a network
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/cloudx/Port
Request Payload:
{ "id": "85379c18-1b09-4f19-b471-b3496b145993", "name": "", "network_id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b91", "tenant_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", "mac_address": "fa:16:3e:b9:be:c4", "admin_state_up": true, "status": "ACTIVE", "device_id": "dhcp9c934189-944b-53e6-9103-75806a1e8e87-a029821a-ca6a-4ddf-9d85-801ea318a25e", "device_owner": "network:dhcp", "standard_attr_id": 247, "fixed_ips": [ { "subnet_id": "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953", "ip_address": "11.11.11.2" } ], "allowed_address_pairs": [], "extra_dhcp_opts": [], "security_groups": [], "description": "", "binding:vnic_type": "normal", "binding:profile": {}, "binding:host_id": "r-ufm254-hyp-04", "binding:vif_type": "other", "binding:vif_details": {}, "qos_policy_id": null, "qos_network_policy_id": null, "port_security_enabled": false, "resource_request": null, "ip_allocation": "immediate", "tags": [], "created_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", "updated_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", "revision_number": 2, "project_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", "network_qos_policy": null }
Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.
Status Codes
202 – successful operation
400 – bad request
404 – not found