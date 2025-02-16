NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.16.0-5
CloudX APIs

CloudX APIs

Create Network

  • Description – Create a new network

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/cloudx/Network

  • Request Payload:

    { 
  "id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b91", 
  "name": "privateCX4", 
  "tenant_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a35353", 
  "admin_state_up": true, 
  "mtu": 1500, 
  "status": "ACTIVE", 
  "subnets": [], 
  "standard_attr_id": 36, 
  "shared": false, 
  "project_id": "6a51b867d9c149b5af70a66240a35353", 
  "port_security_enabled": true, 
  "router:external": false, 
  "provider:network_type": "vlan", 
  "provider:physical_network": "ConnectX5", 
  "provider:segmentation_id": 10, 
  "availability_zone_hints": [], 
  "is_default": false, 
  "availability_zones": [], 
  "ipv4_address_scope": null, 
  "ipv6_address_scope": null, 
  "vlan_transparent": null, 
  "description": "", 
  "tags": [], 
  "created_at": "2021-09-21T08:33:27Z", 
  "updated_at": "2021-09-21T08:33:28Z", 
  "revision_number": 1, 
  "network_qos_policy": null 
}

  • Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – successful operation

    • 400 – bad request

Delete Network

  • Description – Delete existing network

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/cloudx/Network

  • Request Payload:

    {
"id":"<network_id>"
}

  • Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – successful operation

    • 400 – bad request

    • 404 – not found

Add Port to Network

  • Description – Add port to existing network

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/cloudx/Port

  • Request Payload:

    { 
  "id": "85379c18-1b09-4f19-b471-b3496b145993", 
  "name": "", 
  "network_id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b91", 
  "tenant_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", 
  "mac_address": "fa:16:3e:b9:be:c4", 
  "admin_state_up": true, 
  "status": "DOWN", 
  "device_id": "dhcp9c934189-944b-53e6-9103-75806a1e8e87-a029821a-ca6a-4ddf-9d85-801ea318a25e", 
  "device_owner": "network:dhcp", 
  "standard_attr_id": 247, 
  "fixed_ips": [ 
    { 
      "subnet_id": "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953", 
      "ip_address": "11.11.11.2" 
    } 
  ], 
  "project_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", 
  "qos_policy_id": null, 
  "port_security_enabled": false, 
  "security_groups": [], 
  "binding:vnic_type": "normal", 
  "binding:profile": {}, 
  "binding:host_id": "r-ufm254-hyp-04", 
  "binding:vif_type": "unbound", 
  "binding:vif_details": {}, 
  "allowed_address_pairs": [], 
  "network_qos_policy": null, 
  "extra_dhcp_opts": [], 
  "description": "", 
  "qos_network_policy_id": null, 
  "resource_request": null, 
  "ip_allocation": "immediate", 
  "tags": [], 
  "created_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", 
  "updated_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", 
  "revision_number": 1, 
  "network": { 
    "id": "a029821a-ca6a-4ddf-9d85-801ea318a25e", 
    "name": "ib_tenant_net", 
    "tenant_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", 
    "admin_state_up": true, 
    "mtu": 1500, 
    "status": "ACTIVE", 
    "subnets": [ 
      "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953" 
    ], 
    "standard_attr_id": 244, 
    "shared": true, 
    "availability_zone_hints": [], 
    "availability_zones": [ 
      "nova", 
      "nova" 
    ], 
    "ipv4_address_scope": null, 
    "ipv6_address_scope": null, 
    "router:external": false, 
    "vlan_transparent": null, 
    "description": "", 
    "qos_policy_id": null, 
    "port_security_enabled": true, 
    "l2_adjacency": true, 
    "tags": [], 
    "created_at": "2021-10-18T08:51:57Z", 
    "updated_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:01Z", 
    "revision_number": 2, 
    "project_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", 
    "provider:network_type": "vlan", 
    "provider:physical_network": "ibnet", 
    "provider:segmentation_id": 97 
  } 
}

  • Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – successful operation

    • 400 – bad request

Delete Port From Network

  • Description – Delete existing port from a network

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/cloudx/Port

  • Request Payload:

    { 
  "id": "85379c18-1b09-4f19-b471-b3496b145993", 
  "name": "", 
  "network_id": "43a0f1c4-8bf5-4d69-8775-fe7c35549b91", 
  "tenant_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", 
  "mac_address": "fa:16:3e:b9:be:c4", 
  "admin_state_up": true, 
  "status": "ACTIVE", 
  "device_id": "dhcp9c934189-944b-53e6-9103-75806a1e8e87-a029821a-ca6a-4ddf-9d85-801ea318a25e", 
  "device_owner": "network:dhcp", 
  "standard_attr_id": 247, 
  "fixed_ips": [ 
    { 
      "subnet_id": "acff29ee-3ddc-47b7-a4bd-3f61cc2bc953", 
      "ip_address": "11.11.11.2" 
    }
  ], 
  "allowed_address_pairs": [], 
  "extra_dhcp_opts": [], 
  "security_groups": [], 
  "description": "", 
  "binding:vnic_type": "normal", 
  "binding:profile": {}, 
  "binding:host_id": "r-ufm254-hyp-04", 
  "binding:vif_type": "other", 
  "binding:vif_details": {}, 
  "qos_policy_id": null, 
  "qos_network_policy_id": null, 
  "port_security_enabled": false, 
  "resource_request": null, 
  "ip_allocation": "immediate", 
  "tags": [], 
  "created_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", 
  "updated_at": "2021-10-18T08:52:02Z", 
  "revision_number": 2, 
  "project_id": "29b7850797be4f0b9a2f888d07fce349", 
  "network_qos_policy": null 
}

  • Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with Job ID created for this action.

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – successful operation

    • 400 – bad request

    • 404 – not found
