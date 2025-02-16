NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.16.0-5
Mirroring REST API

  • Description – allows performing mirroring actions on ports of FDR, HDR, QDR, and EDR Mellanox switches

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/mirrorings

  • Main Operations

    • Create a mirroring template

    • Update a mirroring template

    • Get a mirroring template

    • Delete a mirroring template

    • Port mirroring action

Create Mirroring Template

  • Description – allows users to create a mirroring template that will be later applied on a specific port

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/mirrorings

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "system_id": "<system_id>",
  "target_port": "<target_port_id>",
  "packet_size":"<packet_size>",
  "service_level":"<service_level>"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – mirroring template created successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Update Mirroring Template

  • Description – allows users to update an existing mirroring template

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/mirrorings

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "system_id": "<system_id>",
  "target_port": "<target_port_id>",
  "packet_size":"<packet_size>",
  "service_level":"<service_level>"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – mirroring template created successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Get Mirroring Template

  • Description – retrieves information on an existing mirroring template using system ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/<system_id>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "target_port": {
        "number": 9, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903000e0b73_1", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "guid": "e41d2d0300167ee0", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "logical_state": "Armed", 
        "capabilities": [
            "enable", 
            "reset"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "10.0 Gbps", 
        "lid": 10, 
        "description": "Switch IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "e41d2d0300167ee0", 
        "tier": 4, 
        "path": "default(2) / Switch: r-ufm-sw63 / NA / 9", 
        "name": "e41d2d0300167ee0_9", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "9", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 9
    },
"packet_size":200,
"service_level":5
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – mirroring template created successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Delete Mirroring Template

  • Description – allows users to delete an existing mirroring template using system ID

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/<system_id>

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – mirroring template created successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Port Mirroring Action

  • Description – allows users to perform the mirroring action on a specific port

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/mirrorings/action

  • Request Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "port_id": "<port_id>",
  "action": "enable,disable",
  "rx": true,false,
  "tx": true,false
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – mirroring template created successfully

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
