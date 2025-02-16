NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.16.0-5
Periodic Fabric Health REST API

Get All Periodic Health Tasks

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health

  • Response:

     [
 {
"report_id": "1451",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:23:10"
},
 {
"report_id": "1452",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:24:16"
},
 {
"report_id": "1453",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:25:02"
},
 {
"report_id": "1454",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:26:08"
},
 {
"report_id": "1455",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:27:13"
},
 {
"report_id": "1456",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:28:19"
},
 {
"report_id": "1457",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:29:05"
},
 {
"report_id": "1458",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:30:11"
},
 {
"report_id": "1460",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:31:16"
},
 {
"report_id": "1461",
"report_scope": "Periodic",
"timestamp": "2022-07-12 14:32:02"
}
]

Get Periodic Health Task

  • URL:GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health/<report_id>

  • Response: The last complete fabric report.

Enable Feature

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/periodic_health/start

  • Response: 202

Disable Feature

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/periodic_health/stop

  • Response: 202

Set Run Parameters

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/periodic_health/configure

  • Response:

    { "duplicate_nodes": true, "map_guids_desc": false, "ufm_alarms": true, "sm_state": true, "firmware": false, "cables": false, "non_opt_links": true, "non_opt_speed_width": true, "link_speed": "ALL", "link_width": "ALL", "eye_open": false, "duplicate_zero_and_lids": false, "effective_ber_check": false, "symbol_ber_check": false, "phy_port_grade": false }

Get Run Parameters

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health/configure

  • Response:

Get Last Report

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/periodic_health/last_report

  • Response: The last complete fabric report.
