Topology Compare REST API

Compare Current Topology with External .topo File

This API is asynchronous, therefore will create a hidden job and return its ID in the response.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/reports/Topology_Compare

  • Payload: .topo file (the payload is optional and if you do not send it, then the topology is compared against the master typology).

  • Response: redirect to job ID

Get Compare Result

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/reports/last_report/Topology_Compare

  • Response:

"{
{
  "added": {
    "nodes": [
      {
        "guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "system_name": "L0_R03_B15_I04",
        "ip": "0.0.0.0",
        "type": "switch"
      },
      {
        "guid": "0002c90000012721",
        "system_name": "H_5",
        "ip": "0.0.0.0",
        "type": "host"
      }
    ],
    "links": [
      {
        "source_guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "destination_guid": "0002c90000021b7c",
        "name": "0002c9000002026c_28:0002c90000021b7c_4"
      },
      {
        "source_guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "destination_guid": "0002c90000021b88",
        "name": "0002c9000002026c_31:0002c90000021b88_4"
      },
      {
        "source_guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "destination_guid": "0002c90000021b8c",
        "name": "0002c9000002026c_32:0002c90000021b8c_4"
      }
    ]
  },
  "removed": {
    "nodes": [
      {
        "guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "system_name": "L0_R03_B15_I04",
        "ip": "0.0.0.0",
        "type": "switch"
      },
      {
        "guid": "0002c90000012721",
        "system_name": "H_5",
        "ip": "0.0.0.0",
        "type": "host"
      }
    ],
    "links": [
      {
        "source_guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "destination_guid": "0002c90000021b7c",
        "name": "0002c9000002026c_28:0002c90000021b7c_4"
      },
      {
        "source_guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "destination_guid": "0002c90000021b88",
        "name": "0002c9000002026c_31:0002c90000021b88_4"
      },
      {
        "source_guid": "0002c9000002026c",
        "destination_guid": "0002c90000021b8c",
        "name": "0002c9000002026c_32:0002c90000021b8c_4"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Get List of Created Topodiff Results

  • URL: GET /ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare

  • Response:

[
  {
    "report_id": "4",
    "report_scope": "Periodic",
    "timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:00:00"
  },
  {
    "report_id": "5",
    "report_scope": "Periodic",
    "timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:05:00"
  },
  {
    "report_id": "6",
    "report_scope": "Periodic",
    "timestamp": "2021-06-22 11:10:00"
  },
]

Get Topodiff Report Information

  • URL: GET /ufmRest/reports/Topology_Compare/<report_id>

  • Response:

{
  "title": "Topology Compare Report",
  "date": "2021-01-21 12:02:00",
  "sections": [
    {
      "title": "Topology Compare",
      "description": "Compares planned topology to an actual one ",
      "status": {
        "severity": "Critical",
        "value": "Completed Successfully. 3 Errors Found, 1 Warnings Found"
      },
      "elements": [
        {
          "status": {
            "severity": "Critical",
            "value": "Completed Successfully. 3 Errors Found, 1 Warnings Found"
          },
          "elements": [
            {
              "Detected Differences": " Found mismatches between the topology defined in /opt/ufm/data/fabric.topo and the discovered fabric.",
              "Severity": "Warning"
            },
            {
              "Detected Differences": " Total: 3 Additional nodes detected",
              "Severity": "Critical"
            },
            {
              "Detected Differences": " Unplanned node detected: r-hyp-sw01/U1",
              "Severity": "Critical"
            },
            {
              "Detected Differences": " Unplanned node detected: r-ufm254-hyp-03/mlx5_0",
              "Severity": "Critical"
            },
            {
              "Detected Differences": " Unplanned node detected: r-ufm254-hyp-04/U1",
              "Severity": "Critical"
            } ] } ] } ],
  "Created by": "admin"
}

Update Master Topology File with Current Topology or External File

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare/master_topology

  • External file optional (if not sent, the API aligns the master topology with the current topology).

Export Topology File

  • Description: generates the .topo file for the current topology. Could be synchronous or asynchronous call.

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/Topology_Compare/topology_file

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

{
  "file_name": "mytop.topo"
}

Retrieve Topology File

  • Description: requests the file from the server side in order to download it on the local machine.

  • URL: GET /ufmRest/topology_file/<file_name>

  • Response: .topo file

Get Notification

  • URL: GET /ufmRest/notifications

  • Response:

[
  {
    "instanceID": 4,
    "subject": "Topology Diff",
    "severity": "Info",
    "timestamp": "2021-01-29 15:16:18",
    "read": true,
    "body": {"is_stable":true} }]

Acknowledge Notification

  • Description: Acknowledge the notification once the user gets the message.

  • URL: PUT/ufmRest/notifications/>instanceID>

  • Response: 202 successful operation
