UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin REST APIs
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Description: Gets the current streaming configurations
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/conf
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"bright-config": {
"certificate":
"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n",
"certificate_key":
"-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\n",
"data_retention_period":
"30d",
"enabled":
true,
"host":
"10.209.36.79",
"port":
8081,
"status": {
"err_message":
"",
"status":
"Healthy"},
"timezone":
"Europe/Amsterdam"},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count":
5,
"log_file_max_size":
10485760,
"logs_file_name":
"/log/bright_plugin.log",
"logs_level":
"INFO"} }
Description: Updates the current bright configurations
URL: PUT ufmRest/plugin/bright/conf
Request Data:
{
"bright-config": {
"certificate":
"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n",
"certificate_key":
"-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\n",
"data_retention_period":
"30d",
"enabled":
true,
"host":
"10.209.36.79",
"port":
8081,
"status": {
"err_message":
"",
"status":
"Healthy"},
"timezone":
"Europe/Amsterdam"},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count":
5,
"log_file_max_size":
10485760,
"logs_file_name":
"/log/bright_plugin.log",
"logs_level":
"INFO"} }
Response: string “Set configurations has been done successfully”
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Configurations parameter details:
Parameter
Description
Host
Hostname or IP of the BCM server
Port
Port of the BCM server, normally will be 8081
Certificate
BMC client certificate content that could be located in the BMC server machine under
Certificate key
BMC client certificate key that could be located in the BMC server machine under
Data retention period
UFM erases the data gathered in the database after the configured retention period. By default, after 30 days.
Description: Gets the cached nodes from the Bright Cluster Manager
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/data/nodes
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[
"node001",
"swx-tor01"]
Description: Gets the cached jobs from the Bright Cluster Manager nodes
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/data/jobs[?nodes=<node1,node2,…>]&from=timestamp1&to=timestamp2&tz=”requested_client_timezone”
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[ {
"account":
"root",
"arguments":
"",
"arrayID":
"",
"baseType":
"Job",
"cgroup":
"",
"childType":
"SlurmJob",
"commandLineInterpreter":
"",
"comment":
"",
"debug":
false,
"dependencies": [],
"endtime":
"2023-04-13T14:08:59",
"environmentVariables": [],
"executable":
"",
"exitCode":
0,
"inqueue":
"",
"jobID":
"166",
"jobname":
"interactive",
"mailList":
"",
"mailNotify":
false,
"mailOptions":
"",
"maxWallClock":
"UNLIMITED",
"memoryUse":
0,
"minMemPerNode":
0,
"modified":
false,
"modules": [],
"nodes": [
"node001"],
"numberOfNodes":
1,
"numberOfProcesses":
8,
"oldLocalUniqueKey":
0,
"parallelEnvironment":
"",
"parentID":
"",
"pendingReasons": [
"NonZeroExitCode"],
"placement":
"",
"priority":
"4294901759",
"project":
"",
"refJobQueueUniqueKey":
77309411329,
"refWlmClusterUniqueKey":
163208757249,
"requestedCPUCores":
0,
"requestedCPUs":
8,
"requestedGPUs":
0,
"requestedMemory":
0,
"requestedSlots":
0,
"resourceList": [],
"revision":
"",
"runWallClock":
3,
"rundirectory":
"/root",
"scriptFile":
"",
"starttime":
"2023-04-13T14:08:56",
"status":
"FAILED",
"stderrfile":
"",
"stdinfile":
"",
"stdoutfile":
"",
"submittime":
"2023-04-13T14:08:56",
"taskID":
"",
"toBeRemoved":
false,
"uniqueKey":
70368744177830,
"userdefined": [],
"usergroup":
"root",
"username":
"root"} ]
Please be aware that the following filters are available as options (as indicated in the URL):
To filter jobs by node(s) name, use the parameter "nodes" followed by a comma-separated list of nodes (e.g. nodes=node1,node2,etc...).
To filter jobs by their creation timestamp, specify a start and end time in integer timestamp format (in milliseconds).