Unhealthy Ports REST API
Description – Manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Main Operations
Get unhealthy ports
Mark unhealthy ports as healthy
Mark healthy ports as unhealthy
Description – Gets all ports that are marked as healthy from OpenSM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"PeerLID":
"18",
"PeerPortNumber":
6,
"UnhealthyPortNumber":
1,
"PeerGUID":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"PeerPort":
"switch-ec4034/6",
"UnhealthyNode":
"r-dmz-ufm135",
"UnhealthyPort":
"r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1",
"State":
"Info",
"PeerPortDname":
"6",
"Condition":
"MANUAL",
"PeerNode":
"switch-ec4034",
"StatusTime":
"Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020",
"UnhealthyPortDname":
"HCA-1/1",
"UnhealthyGUID":
"248a0703002e628e"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Marks unhealthy ports or devices as healthy. Once device GUID is passed as a parameter, its unhealthy ports are marked as healthy.
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
"ports":[
"0002c9030060dc20_10"], “devices”:[ “0002c9030060dc20” ],
"ports_policy":
"HEALTHY"
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – Mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port
Action: ["no_discover", "isolate"]
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
URL Parameters:
force_set: An optional boolean value. If set to true, will set the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists.
Request Example:
/ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports?force_set=true
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "ports":[ "0002c9030060dc20_10" ], "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY", "action":"no_discover" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request
Description – Marks a list of ports as unhealthy in the UFM server. If the optional boolean value is set to true, the REST API sets the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists. (This parameter allows setting non-discovered or disabled ports as unhealthy)
Request URL – POST https://10.209.36.126/ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{
"ports": [
"ALL"],
"ports_policy":
"HEALTHY"}
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Gets unhealthy port.
Request URL –
GET app/unhealthy_ports.
Parameter:
Connectivity
host-to-switch
switch-to-switch
Example:
/ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-switch
Description: Deletes unhealthy/healthy ports from health policy file.
Request URL: DELETE app/unhealthy_ports/policy
Request data- List of strings:
Port names - Deletes all the ports specified in the list.
Device GUID - Deletes all the ports in the health policy of that specified device GUID.
all_healthy - Deletes all the healthy ports in the health policy.
Status Codes-
200 – OK
Response:
A list of deleted ports.
Description: Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.
Request URL: Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy
Request data
device_guid: Enables you to group ports by device.
Status Codes:
200-OK
Response:
[ {
"node_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"port_number":
6,
"policy": Healthy,
"action":””,
"last_updated":
"Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020",
"node_description":
"r-dmz-ufm135",
"node_name":
"r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1",
"capabilities":
"mark_port_unhealthy", } ]
Description – Retrieves all devices from the health policy.
Request URL – Get app/unhealthy_ports/policy_devices
Status Codes:
200-OK
Response:
[ {
"guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"type": host,
"name":” r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-
1/
1”, "number_of_policies”:
7} ]