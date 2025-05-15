Unhealthy Ports REST API

Note

When leveraging the API to place a port into a Healthy or Unhealthy state, please be aware that the transition to the new state is not immediate. The API signals to OpenSM to make a pending change to the fabric. Once this change is completed on the fabric, UFM updates its current state and provides this information to the user via API and/or UI.

To verify a port's current health state, use the Get Port Health State API. You can use this information to determine the current port state and, therefore, decide if you need to transition to an alternate state.