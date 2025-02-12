Events Policy REST API

{ "64": "GID Address In Service: prefix ff12601bffff0000,guid 0xb8599f03000a7768", "65": "GID Address Out of Service: prefix ff12601bffff0000,guid 0xb8599f03000a7768", "66": "New MCast group is created: ff12601bffff0000, 0xb8599f03000a7768", "67": "Mcast group is deleted: ff12601bffff0000, 0x123", "110": "Symbol-Error counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "111": "Link-Error-Recovery counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "112": "Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "113": "PortRcvErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "114": "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "115": "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 5, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "116": "PortXmitDiscards counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0 received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "117": "PortXmitConstraintErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "118": "PortRcvConstraintErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "119": "LocalLinkIntegrityErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "120": "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "121": "VL15Dropped counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "122": "Congested Bandwidth (in percents) threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "123": "Port Normalized Transmit BW counter threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "130": "Found a 4x link that operates in 1x width mode.", "134": "T4 Congested Bandwidth (in percents) threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0 received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.", "141": "Flow Control Update watchdog timer has expired: lid 15, port #20", "144": "Capability Mask Modified: lid 4431, mask 0xa751e848", "145": "System Image GUID is changed: 100, 0x0c42a1030079a66c", "156": "Ethernet Gateway(s) identified - Link speed enforcement is disabled in the fabric. Restart the Ethernet Gateway(s) for change to take effect.", "250": "UFM License has expired 20 days ago! UFM is now running in Limited Mode!", "251": "UFM License has expired 10 days ago! UFM will switch to limited mode in 3 days!", "252": "UFM License has expired. Please restart UFM server", "253": "Duplicate Serial Number 12342 detected on installed licenses. Please refer to your system vendor representative to update your license", ........... }