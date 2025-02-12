NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.20.1
IB Link Resiliency Plugin REST API

Generate System Dump

  • Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from the IB Link Resiliency

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency /sys_dump

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Status Code:

    • 201 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header

Get System Dump

  • Description: Gets system dump for the IB Link Resiliency

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency /sys_dump/<system_dump_id>

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided

    • 404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found

    • 409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress

Get Cluster Status

  • Description: Gets the status for the cluster.

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/cluster_status

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    {
    "number_of_ports": {
        "switch_host": 6,
        "switch_switch": 8,
        "total": 14
    },
    "number_of_isolated_ports": {
        "switch_host": 0,
        "switch_switch": 1,
        "total": 1
    },
    "number_of_ports_in_active_failure_prediction_mode": {
        "switch_host": 0,
        "switch_switch": 0,
        "total": 0
    },
    "number_of_ports_in_shadow_failure_prediction_mode": {
        "switch_host": 6,
        "switch_switch": 8,
        "total": 14
    },
    "number_of_ports_in_active_operating_conditions_validation_mode": {
        "switch_host": 0,
        "switch_switch": 2,
        "total": 2
    },
    "number_of_ports_in_shadow_operating_conditions_validation_mode": {
        "switch_host": 6,
        "switch_switch": 6,
        "total": 12
    },
    "number_of_ports_in_active_failure_detection_mode": {
        "switch_host": 6,
        "switch_switch": 6,
        "total": 12
    },
    "number_of_ports_in_shadow_failure_detection_mode": {
        "switch_host": 0,
        "switch_switch": 2,
        "total": 2
    },
    "failures_prediction": {
        "switch_host": 0,
        "switch_switch": 0,
        "total": 0
    }
}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Get Events Summary

  • Description: Gets statistics about Events

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/events_summary

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    {
   "number_of_isolation":{
      "switch_host":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      },
      "switch_switch":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      }
   },
   "number_of_de-isolation":{
      "switch_host":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      },
      "switch_switch":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      }
   },
   "number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken_from_prediction":{
      "switch_host":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      },
      "switch_switch":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      }
   },
   "number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken_from_noc":{
      "switch_host":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      },
      "switch_switch":{
         "hour":0,
         "week":0,
         "month":0
      }
   }
}
    
        

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Get Port Level Status

  • Description: Gets the status for the ports

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/port_level_status

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    [
   {       
        "node_guid": "0x248a070300bee960",
        "port_guid": "0x248a070300bee960",
        "port_number": 9,
        "last_isolation": 0,
        "last_deisolation": 0,
        "last_health": 0,
        "link_type": "switch_switch",
        "last_recommendation": "NA",
        "last_recommendation_time": 0,
        "last_action": "NA",
        "last_action_time": 0,
        "last_reason": "NA",
        "isolation_status": "Health",
        "dst_port_guid": "0x98039b0300dfef80",
        "dst_port_number": 11,
        "node_name": "AJNA-LEAF-2",
        "operating_conditions_violation_mode": "active",
        "failure_prediction_mode": "shadow",
        "failure_detection_mode": "shadow",
        "failure_prediction": "false"
    }
]

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Get Model Performance

  • Description: Gets the model performance

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/model/performance

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    {
   "all_time":{
      "switch_switch":{
         "precision":"0.5",
         "recall":"0.6",
         "true_positives":"4",
         "false_positives":"5",
         "false_negatives":"6",
         "undetermined":"3",
         "high_plr_events":"6"
      },
      "switch_host":{
         "precision":"0.5",
         "recall":"0.6",
         "true_positives":"4",
         "false_positives":"5",
         "false_negatives":"6",
         "undetermined":"3",
         "high_plr_events":"6"
      }
   },
   "past_month":{
      "switch_switch":{
         "precision":"0.5",
         "recall":"0.6",
         "true_positives":"4",
         "false_positives":"5",
         "false_negatives":"6",
         "undetermined":"3",
         "high_plr_events":"6"
      },
      "switch_host":{
         "precision":"0.5",
         "recall":"0.6",
         "true_positives":"4",
         "false_positives":"5",
         "false_negatives":"6",
         "undetermined":"3",
         "high_plr_events":"6"
      }
   }
}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Get Configuration

  • Description: Gets the configuration

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/configuration

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Response:

    {
    "max_num_of_isolated_port": 100,
    "min_active_ports_per_switch": 4,
    "min_links_per_switch_pair": 1,
    "max_num_of_isolation_per": {
        "hour": 5,
        "day": 20,
        "week": 40,
        "month": 60
    },
    "max_num_of_de_isolation_per": {
        "hour": 20
    },
    "min_healthy_time_before_de_isolation": 30,
    "prediction": {
        "mode": "shadow",
        "exception_list": []
    },
    "detection": {
        "mode": "active",
        "exception_list": [
            "0x043f7203001949c0_3",
            "0x248a070300bee960_9"
        ]
    },
    "noc": {
        "mode": "shadow",
        "exception_list": [
            "0x043f7203001949c0_3",
            "0x248a070300bee960_9"
        ]
    },
    "ml_conf": {
        "model_threshold": 0.65
    }
}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

Update Configuration

  • Description: update the configuration

  • URL: PUT ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/configuration

  • Response: OK

  • Request Data:

    {
    "max_num_of_isolated_port": 100,
    "min_active_ports_per_switch": 4,
    "min_links_per_switch_pair": 1,
    "max_num_of_isolation_per": {
        "hour": 5,
        "day": 20,
        "week": 40,
        "month": 60
    },
    "max_num_of_de_isolation_per": {
        "hour": 20
    },
    "min_healthy_time_before_de_isolation": 30,
    "prediction": {
        "mode": "shadow",
        "exception_list": [
            "0x248a070300bee960_9"
        ]
    },
    "detection": {
        "mode": "active",
        "exception_list": [
            "0x043f7203001949c0_3",
            "0x248a070300bee960_9"
        ]
    },
    "noc": {
        "mode": "shadow",
        "exception_list": [
            "0x043f7203001949c0_3",
            "0x248a070300bee960_9"
        ]
    },
    "ml_conf": {
        "model_threshold": 0.65
    }
}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok

    • 400 Bad Request
