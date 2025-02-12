On This Page
Links REST API
Description – Provides information on all links within the fabric, links connected to a specific system, or detailed link information including cable data.
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/resources/links
Main Operations
Get all links
Get all links connected to a specific system
Get all link/s with their cable information
Important: For InfiniBand network devices that support port labels (e.g., XDR, NDR switches, HCAs of type ConnectX--6 or later), the source and destination port dname will include port labels (e.g.,
"destination_port_dname": "1/3/1"). For other types, only the port number will be displayed.
Description – Retrieves information on all links in the fabric.
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/resources/links
Request Content Type –
Application/json
Response Example:
[ {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"5",
"destination_guid":
"9c0591030085abc0",
"destination_port":
"5",
"source_port_dname":
"1/3/1",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_5",
"destination_port_dname":
"1/3/1",
"destination_port_name":
"9c0591030085abc0_5",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/3/1",
"destination_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr04:1/3/1",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_5:9c0591030085abc0_5",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"] }, ] ...
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Retrieves information on all links connected to a system identified by the system name.
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>
Request Content Type –
Application/json
Response
[ {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"10",
"destination_guid":
"9c0591030085abc0",
"destination_port":
"10",
"source_port_dname":
"1/5/2",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_10",
"destination_port_dname":
"1/5/2",
"destination_port_name":
"9c0591030085abc0_10",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/5/2",
"destination_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr04:1/5/2",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_10:9c0591030085abc0_10",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"] }, {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"6",
"destination_guid":
"9c0591030085abc0",
"destination_port":
"6",
"source_port_dname":
"1/3/2",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_6",
"destination_port_dname":
"1/3/2",
"destination_port_name":
"9c0591030085abc0_6",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/3/2",
"destination_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr04:1/3/2",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_6:9c0591030085abc0_6",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"] }, {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"2",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f0300fc6de4",
"destination_port":
"8",
"source_port_dname":
"1/1/2",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_2",
"destination_port_dname":
"8",
"destination_port_name":
"b8599f0300fc6de4_8",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/1/2",
"destination_port_node_description":
"r-ufm-sw95:8",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_2:b8599f0300fc6de4_8",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"] }, {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"65",
"destination_guid":
"900a840300ac8c48",
"destination_port":
"1",
"source_port_dname":
"65",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_65",
"destination_port_dname":
"1",
"destination_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c48_1",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:65",
"destination_port_node_description":
"Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_65:900a840300ac8c48_1",
"capabilities": [] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Retrieves detailed information on one or more links, including their cable data.
Request URL
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
or
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>&cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
Request Content Type –
Application/json
Possible Filters – optional request parameter that can be used as a filter:
Parameter
Value
Description
monitoring_counters_info
true
Returns monitoring counters for source and destination ports.
Response
[ {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"10",
"destination_guid":
"9c0591030085abc0",
"destination_port":
"10",
"source_port_dname":
"1/5/2",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_10",
"destination_port_dname":
"1/5/2",
"destination_port_name":
"9c0591030085abc0_10",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/5/2",
"destination_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr04:1/5/2",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_10:9c0591030085abc0_10",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"],
"cable_info": {
"technology":
"1310 nm EML",
"fw_version":
"79.147.0",
"serial_number":
"MT2323NS04596",
"part_number":
"MMS4X00-NS",
"length":
"147.6 m",
"revision":
"B1",
"temperature":
"64C",
"identifier":
"OSFP"} }, {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"4",
"destination_guid":
"9c0591030085abc0",
"destination_port":
"3",
"source_port_dname":
"1/2/2",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_4",
"destination_port_dname":
"1/2/1",
"destination_port_name":
"9c0591030085abc0_3",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/2/2",
"destination_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr04:1/2/1",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_4:9c0591030085abc0_3",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"],
"cable_info": {
"technology":
"1310 nm EML",
"fw_version":
"79.252.0",
"serial_number":
"MT2324NS02438",
"part_number":
"MMS4X00-NS",
"length":
"6.6 m",
"revision":
"B1",
"temperature":
"54C",
"identifier":
"OSFP"} }, {
"source_guid":
"900a840300ac8c40",
"source_port":
"9",
"destination_guid":
"9c0591030085abc0",
"destination_port":
"9",
"source_port_dname":
"1/5/1",
"source_port_name":
"900a840300ac8c40_9",
"destination_port_dname":
"1/5/1",
"destination_port_name":
"9c0591030085abc0_9",
"width":
"4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr03:1/5/1",
"destination_port_node_description":
"sw-ufm-ndr04:1/5/1",
"name":
"900a840300ac8c40_9:9c0591030085abc0_9",
"capabilities": [
"collect_system_dump"],
"cable_info": {
"technology":
"1310 nm EML",
"fw_version":
"46.150.28",
"serial_number":
"MT2425FT14194",
"part_number":
"MMS4X00-NM",
"length":
"147.6 m",
"revision":
"A3",
"temperature":
"61C",
"identifier":
"OSFP"} } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Retrieves information on a specific cable or multiple cables.
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of the cable>
Or
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of cable#1, S/N of cable#2, S/N of cable#3>
Request Content Type –
Application/json
Response
[ {
"source_guid":
"248a0703002e6222",
"source_port":
"1",
"destination_guid":
"e41d2d0300062380",
"destination_port":
"3",
"source_port_dname":
"HCA-1\/1",
"destination_port_dname":
"3",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"name":
"248a0703002e6222_1:e41d2d0300062380_3"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Retrieves cable information for switch ports.
Request URL –
POST /ufmRest/actions
Request Content Type –
application/json
Request Data
{
"params": {
"port_id":
"0002c9030060dc20_11"},
"action":
"get_cables_info",
"object_ids": [
"0002c9030060dc20"],
"object_type":
"System",
"description":
"",
"identifier":
"id"}
Response
{
"troubleshooting_info": {
"Recommendation":
"No issue was observed.",
"Status Opcode":
"0",
"Group Opcode":
"N/A"},
"module_info": {
"Attenuation (5g,7g,12g) [dB]":
"4,5,9",
"Rev":
"A2",
"CDR RX":
"",
"Voltage [mV]":
"N/A",
"Vendor Part Number":
"MCP1600-E001",
"Rx Power Current [dBm]":
"N/A",
"OUI":
"Mellanox",
"Digital Diagnostic Monitoring":
"No",
"Transfer Distance [m]":
"1",
"LOS Alarm":
"N/A",
"Temperature [C]":
"N/A",
"Cable Technology":
"Copper cable unequalized",
"Tx Power Current [dBm]":
"N/A",
"Bias Current [mA]":
"N/A",
"Power Class":
"1.5 W max",
"Compliance":
"N/A",
"Vendor Serial Number":
"MT1623VS01862",
"Wavelength [nm]":
"N/A",
"Identifier":
"QSFP+",
"FW Version":
"N/A",
"CDR TX":
"",
"Cable Type":
"Passive copper cable",
"Vendor Name":
"Mellanox"},
"operational_info": {
"FEC":
"No FEC",
"Auto Negotiation":
"ON",
"Loopback Mode":
"No Loopback",
"Physical state":
"LinkUp",
"Width":
"0x",
"State":
"Active",
"Speed":
"IB-EDR"},
"supported_info": {
"Enabled Link Speed":
"0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)",
"Supported Cable Speed":
"0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)"} }
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED
400 – BAD_REQUEST
404 – NOT_FOUND
403 – FORBIDDEN