On This Page
Logging REST API
Description – Retrieves different types of logs.
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>
Types:
Event
SM
UFM
Description – Retrieves a log file of a specific type.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>[&length=<number>]
Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to 500. It cannot be set to more than 10000
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response –
contentattribute will contain the logs text
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – Retrieves event logs with support for server pagination.
Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/logs/history_events?page_number=<page_namer>&rpp=<page size>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – Content attribute contains JSON list
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – Create a file with log entries from a specific time range (including archived logs)
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>/history?start=<timestamp>&end=<timestamp>[&length=<number>][&tz=<timezone>][& event_src=<events src>]
Start and end are the time range in milliseconds
Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to configuration option max_history_lines (100000)
Tz is an optional timezone and defaults to utc. Must be one of these values.
Event Source is an optional parameter that is only valid if the log type is 'Event'. It must be specified as either 'device' or 'link'.Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with job ID created for generating the file. Once the job is successfully finished, its
summaryfield will have the following format:
{
"result_exceeds_limit":
false,
"file_name":
"event_history_admin",
"limit":
10000}
Where
limitis the given/default length,
result_exceeds_limitindicates whether increasing the limit will return more data, and
file_namepoints to the result file. The file can be obtained by using:
GET /ufm_web/<file_name>
Status Codes
202 – accepted. Job ID created successfully
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – This REST API stores statistics into the usage statistics file which is stored in the file system.
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/usage_statistics
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request data example:
{ “events”: [
"2023-11-01 10:38:36\tadmin\tufm\tUFM application has been started",
"2023-11-01 10:38:36\tadmin\tufm\tTimepicker has been set: Last 5 Minutes",
"2023-11-01 10:39:13\tadmin\tufm\tUFM window has been hidden"]] }
Response:
{
"file_path":
"/opt/ufm/files/log/usage_statistics/usage_statistics"}
Status Code:
202 – Accepted