Modules REST API

  • Description – returns information on all modules in the fabric, or on a specific module by name, or on all modules of a specific system

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules

  • Main Operations

    • Get all modules

    • Get module/s by name

    • Get all modules of a specific system

Get All Modules

  • Description – returns information on all modules in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A",
        "hw_revision": "A5",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09072", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
        "hw_revision": "A5",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 3", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 3, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09071", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 3", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
        "hw_revision": "A5",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 2", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09078", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 2", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
        "hw_revision": "A5",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN",
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 4", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 4, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09070", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 4", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSB7800-ES2F",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",          
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4000_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "MGMT", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "MGMT - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X09706", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / MGMT 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "fatal", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-PSF-AC-A", 
        "hw_revision": "A7",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_2005_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "PS", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "PS - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X07738", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / PS 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Warning"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSB7800-ES2F", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_1007_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "type": "SYSTEM", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "SYSTEM", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X09706", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / system 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "45", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-PSF-AC-A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_2005_02", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "PS", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "PS - 2", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X07735", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / PS 2", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSX6036F-1SFR", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_4000_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "MGMT", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "MGMT - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1230X02600", 
        "path": "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / MGMT 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSX60-PF", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_2005_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "PS", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "PS - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1212X03551", 
        "path": "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / PS 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSX6036F-1SFR", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_1007_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "PPC_M460EX 3.6.8012 2019-02-22 07:53:42 ppc", 
        "type": "SYSTEM", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "SYSTEM", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1230X02600", 
        "path": "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / system 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "temperature": "43", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSX60-FF",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_4001_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1230X04280", 
        "path": "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / FAN 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "active", 
        "sw_version": "NA", 
        "hw_version": "NA",         
        "description": "Aggregation Node (248a070300f88fe8)", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "module_index": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "device_type": "SHArP", 
        "serial_number": 53001, 
        "path": "default / SubModule: Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "type": "SHARP", 
        "ports": [], 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe8"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Module/s by Name

  • Description – get module/s using their name

  • Request URL – GET/ufmRest/resources/modules/<module-name1>,<module-name2>,…

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A",
        "hw_revision": "A5",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09072", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "severity": "Info"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—module was not found (by name)

Get All Modules of Specific System

  • Description – returns all modules for a specific system

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?system=<system-name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A"0,
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09072", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_03", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 3", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 3, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09071", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 3", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_02", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 2", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09078", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 2", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-FANF-A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4001_04", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "FAN", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "FAN - 4", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 4, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1704X09070", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / FAN 4", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSB7800-ES2F",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_4000_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "MGMT", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "MGMT - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X09706", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / MGMT 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "fatal", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-PSF-AC-A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_2005_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "PS", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "PS - 1", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X07738", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / PS 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Warning"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MSB7800-ES2F", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_1007_01", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "3.8.1991-02-X86_64", 
        "type": "SYSTEM", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "SYSTEM", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X09706", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / system 1", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "45", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "OK", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "MTEF-PSF-AC-A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a070300f88fe0_2005_02", 
        "hca_dev_id": "N/A", 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "PS", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "description": "PS - 2", 
        "max_ib_ports": 0, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "device_type": "Switch", 
        "serial_number": "MT1702X07735", 
        "path": "default / Switch: switch-ec4034 / PS 2", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "active", 
        "sw_version": "NA", 
        "hw_version": "NA", 
        "description": "Aggregation Node (248a070300f88fe8)", 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "number_of_chips": 0, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "module_index": 0, 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "device_type": "SHArP", 
        "serial_number": 53001, 
        "path": "default / SubModule: Mellanox Technologies Aggregation Node", 
        "device_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "type": "SHARP", 
        "ports": [], 
        "name": "248a070300f88fe8"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All HCAs

  • Description – lists all hosts’ HCA modules in the fabric.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "hw_version": "2.42.5000",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c9030021f970_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4099, 
        "sw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-3", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c9030021f972_2", 
            "0002c9030021f971_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "hw_version": "12.25.1020", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a0703002e6292_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4115, 
        "sw_version": "12.25.1020", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-4", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm139", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e6293_2", 
            "248a0703002e6292_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2026",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "98039b030000e456_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2026", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "98039b030000e456", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm128 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm128", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "98039b030000e456_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2008",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2008",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "hw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c90300455bc0_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4099, 
        "sw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-3", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c90300455bc0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm131 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm131", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "0002c90300455bc2_2",
            "0002c90300455bc1_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "N/A", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a0703002e628e_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4115, 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-4", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a0703002e628e", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm135 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm135", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "248a0703002e628e_1", 
            "248a0703002e628f_2"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "N/A", 
        "hw_version": "N/A",
        "hw_revision": "N/A", 
        "name": "0008f10001085600_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 23141, 
        "sw_version": "N/A", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-3", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0008f10001085600", 
        "device_type": "Gateway", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Gateway: Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "Mellanox 4036E IO 4036E-20FA", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "0008f10001085601_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All HCAs With Ports

  • Description – lists all hosts’ HCA modules in the fabric including their respective ports.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca&ports=true

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_1090120019", 
        "hw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "0002c9030021f970_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4099, 
        "sw_version": "2.42.5000", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-3", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_9", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps",
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "9", 
                "guid": "0002c9030021f972", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 6, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "0002c9030021f970", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
                "name": "0002c9030021f972_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_8", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "8", 
                "guid": "0002c9030021f971", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 1, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "0002c9030021f970", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
                "name": "0002c9030021f971_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_2190110032", 
        "hw_version": "12.25.1020",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",
        "name": "248a0703002e6292_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4115, 
        "sw_version": "12.25.1020", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-4", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dmz-ufm139", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_32", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "32", 
                "guid": "248a0703002e6293", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 10, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "248a0703002e6292", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
                "name": "248a0703002e6293_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "31", 
                "guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 9, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "248a0703002e6292", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
                "name": "248a0703002e6292_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008",  
        "hw_version": "12.25.1020",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",       
        "name": "98039b030000e456_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2026", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        ...

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All HCAs of Specific System

  • Description – lists all hosts’ HCA modules for a specific host system

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca&system=<system_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A", 
        "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
            "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2008",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",     
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
            "b8599f03000a77d0_1"
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All HCAs of Specific System With Ports

  • Description – lists all HCA modules for a specific host system including their respective ports

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/modules?type=hca&system=<system_id>&ports=true

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2008",
        "hw_revision": "N/A",       
        "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 1, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_20", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "20", 
                "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 4, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
                "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 18, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_19", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "19", 
                "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a", 
                "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
                "lid": 3, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
                "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }, 
    {
        "status": "N/A", 
        "psid": "MT_0000000008", 
        "hw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "hw_revision": "N/A",       
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_0_00", 
        "hca_dev_id": 4119, 
        "sw_version": "16.27.2008", 
        "type": "HCA", 
        "number_of_chips": 1, 
        "description": "HCA - 1", 
        "nic_type": "ConnectX-5", 
        "max_ib_ports": 2, 
        "module_index": 2, 
        "hosting_system_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "device_type": "Computer", 
        "serial_number": "N/A", 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / HCA 1", 
        "device_name": "r-dcs96", 
        "temperature": "N/A", 
        "ports": [
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 2, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_20", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "20", 
                "guid": "b8599f03000a77d1", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 15, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
				"path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/2", 
                "name": "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-2/2", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 2
            }, 
            {
                "peer_lid": 11, 
                "number": 1, 
                "module": "N/A", 
                "physical_state": "Link Up", 
                "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_19", 
                "enabled_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "mirror": "disable", 
                "peer_port_dname": "19", 
                "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
                "lid": 14, 
                "severity": "Info", 
                "logical_state": "Active", 
                "capabilities": [
                    "reset", 
                    "healthy_operations", 
                    "disable"
                ], 
                "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
                "enabled_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "supported_width": [
                    "1x", 
                    "4x"
                ], 
                "description": "Computer IB Port", 
                "supported_speed": [
                    "2.5 Gbps", 
                    "5.0 Gbps", 
                    "10.0 Gbps", 
                    "14.0 Gbps", 
                    "25.0 Gbps"
                ], 
                "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
                "tier": 1, 
                "path": "default(7) / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/1", 
                "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_1", 
                "active_width": "4x", 
                "dname": "HCA-2/1", 
                "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
                "mtu": 4096, 
                "external_number": 1
            }
        ], 
        "severity": "Info"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK
