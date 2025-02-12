On This Page
Plugin Management API
Description – Returns information about all loaded plugins
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/plugin
Response:
[ {
"name":
"tfs",
"is_added":
false,
"enabled":
"No",
"tag":
"NA",
"shared_volumes":
"NA",
"port":
"NA",
"status":
"stopped",
"ui_config":{},
"httpd_conf_file":
"Not present",
"capabilities":[
"add"],
"tags":[
"latest"] } ]
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description – Adds a plugin
Request URL –
POST /ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/add
Request Data:
{
" plugin-tag ":
"<tag-version>"}
Response: Redirect to job id
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description – Removes a plugin
Request URL –
POST
/ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/remove
Response: Redirect to job id
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description – Disables a plugin
Request URL –
POST
/ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/disable
Response: Redirect to job id
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description – Enables a plugin
Request URL –
POST
/ufmRest/plugin/<plugin-name>/run/enable
Response: Redirect to job id
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description – Pulls plugin image. The request data may include an optional parameter called "ha_standby," which is necessary only when the setup operates in high availability (HA) mode. Furthermore, the fields "username" and "password" are also optional, particularly when there is no trusted communication required between the master and standby nodes.
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/plugin/pull
Request Data:
{ {
"repository_name": <Image path in docker hup>, “ha_standby": {
"load_to_ha_standby": Boolean,
"username": string,
"password": string } }
Response: Redirects to job ID
Status Code:
200 – OK
Description – Loads plugin image. The request data may include an optional parameter called "ha_standby," which is necessary only when the setup operates in high availability (HA) mode. Furthermore, the fields "username" and "password" are also optional, particularly when there is no trusted communication required between the master and standby nodes.
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/plugin/load
Request Data:
{
"file": <file>, “ha_standby": {
"load_to_ha_standby": Boolean,
"username": string,
"password": string } }
Response: Redirects to job ID
Status Code:
200 – Ok