SM Configuration REST API
Description – these interfaces are used for configuring SM properties
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/smconf
Main operations:
GET configuration
Update configuration
Description – get any value for OpenSM configurations by sending the key_name
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smconf?param_name=<sm_configuration_key_name>
Request Content Type – application/json
Response – Sent key value
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Request URL example – /ufmRest/app/smconf?param_name
Response –
{ "m_key": "0x0", "sm_key": "0x1", "sa_key": "0x1", "m_key_lease_period": 60, "no_partition_enforcement": false, "vl_stall_count": "0x7", "leaf_vl_stall_count": "0x7", "sm_priority": 15, "ignore_other_sm": false, "sminfo_polling_timeout": 5000, "polling_retry_number": 4, "honor_guid2lid_file": false, "max_wire_smps": 8, "transaction_timeout": 200, "max_msg_fifo_timeout": 10000, "single_thread": false, "log_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/log\/opensm.log", "dump_files_dir": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/log\/", "sa_db_file": "(null)", "no_clients_rereg": false, "disable_multicast": false, "exit_on_fatal": true, "routing_engine_active": "minhop", "lid_matrix_dump_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/lid_matrix.conf", "lfts_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/lfts.conf", "root_guid_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/root_guid.conf", "cn_guid_file": "(null)", "ids_guid_file": "(null)", "guid_routing_order_file": "(null)", "node_name_map_file": "(null)", "qos": 0, "qos_options": { "default": { "sl2vl": { "0": 0, "1": 1, "2": 2, "3": 3, "4": 0, "5": 1, "6": 2, "7": 3 } }, "hca": { "sl2vl": { "0": 0, "1": 1, "2": 2, "3": 3, "4": 0, "5": 1, "6": 2, "7": 3 } }, "switchPort0": { "sl2vl": { "0": 0, "1": 1, "2": 2, "3": 3, "4": 0, "5": 1, "6": 2, "7": 3 } }, "switchExternalPorts": { "sl2vl": { "0": 0, "1": 1, "2": 2, "3": 3, "4": 0, "5": 1, "6": 2, "7": 3 } }, "router": { "sl2vl": { "0": 0, "1": 1, "2": 2, "3": 3, "4": 0, "5": 1, "6": 2, "7": 3 } } }, "subnet_prefix": "0xfe80000000000000", "lmc": 0, "packet_lifetime": "0x12", "force_link_speed": "Max_Supported", "head_of_queue_lifetime": "0x12", "leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime": "0x10", "sl_confs": { }, "max_op_vls": 3, "subnet_timeout": 18, "local_phy_errors_threshold": "0x8", "overrun_errors_threshold": "0x8", "sweep_interval": 10, "reassign_lids": false, "force_heavy_sweep": false, "sweep_on_trap": true, "force_log_flush": false, "log_flags": [ "Error", "Info" ], "log_max_size": 4096, "accum_log_file": true, "routing_engine_names": [ "minhop" ], "connect_roots": false, "use_ucast_cache": true, "m_key_per_port": false, "m_key_lookup": false, "sa_enhanced_trust_model": false, "sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec": false, "sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf": false, "sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests": false, "sa_check_sgid_spoofing": true, "sa_etm_max_num_mcgs": 128, "sa_etm_max_num_srvcs": 32, "sa_etm_max_num_event_subs": 32, "mlnx_congestion_control": 0, "congestion_control_policy_file": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/conf\/opensm\/cc-policy.conf", "ar_sl_mask": "0xffff", "dfp_max_cas_on_spine": 2, "dfp_down_up_turns_mode": 0, "name": "default" }
Description – update the OpenSM configurations by REST API
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/smconf
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data –
{ “sm_configuration_key_name”: “sm_configuration_key_value”, “sm_configuration_key_name2”: “sm_configuration_key_value2”, }
Response – sent key value
Status codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST