IB Link Resiliency Plugin REST API
Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from the IB Link Resiliency
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/ ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency /sys_dump
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
201 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header
Description: Gets system dump for the IB Link Resiliency
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency /sys_dump/<system_dump_id>
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided
404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found
409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress
Description: Gets the status for the cluster.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/cluster_status
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"number_of_ports": {
"switch_host":
6,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
14},
"number_of_isolated_ports": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
1,
"total":
1},
"number_of_ports_in_active_failure_prediction_mode": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0},
"number_of_ports_in_shadow_failure_prediction_mode": {
"switch_host":
6,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
14},
"number_of_ports_in_active_operating_conditions_validation_mode": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
2,
"total":
2},
"number_of_ports_in_shadow_operating_conditions_validation_mode": {
"switch_host":
6,
"switch_switch":
6,
"total":
12},
"number_of_ports_in_active_failure_detection_mode": {
"switch_host":
6,
"switch_switch":
6,
"total":
12},
"number_of_ports_in_shadow_failure_detection_mode": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
2,
"total":
2},
"failures_prediction": {
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0} }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets statistics about Events
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/events_summary
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"number_of_isolation":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} },
"number_of_de-isolation":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} },
"number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken_from_prediction":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} },
"number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken_from_noc":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} } }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets the status for the ports
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/port_level_status
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[ {
"node_guid":
"0x248a070300bee960",
"port_guid":
"0x248a070300bee960",
"port_number":
9,
"last_isolation":
0,
"last_deisolation":
0,
"last_health":
0,
"link_type":
"switch_switch",
"last_recommendation":
"NA",
"last_recommendation_time":
0,
"last_action":
"NA",
"last_action_time":
0,
"last_reason":
"NA",
"isolation_status":
"Health",
"dst_port_guid":
"0x98039b0300dfef80",
"dst_port_number":
11,
"node_name":
"AJNA-LEAF-2",
"operating_conditions_violation_mode":
"active",
"failure_prediction_mode":
"shadow",
"failure_detection_mode":
"shadow",
"failure_prediction":
"false"} ]
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets the model performance
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/model/performance
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"all_time":{
"switch_switch":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"},
"switch_host":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"} },
"past_month":{
"switch_switch":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"},
"switch_host":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"} } }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets the configuration
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/configuration
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"max_num_of_isolated_port":
100,
"min_active_ports_per_switch":
4,
"min_links_per_switch_pair":
1,
"max_num_of_isolation_per": {
"hour":
5,
"day":
20,
"week":
40,
"month":
60},
"max_num_of_de_isolation_per": {
"hour":
20},
"min_healthy_time_before_de_isolation":
30,
"prediction": {
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list": [] },
"detection": {
"mode":
"active",
"exception_list": [
"0x043f7203001949c0_3",
"0x248a070300bee960_9"] },
"noc": {
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list": [
"0x043f7203001949c0_3",
"0x248a070300bee960_9"] },
"ml_conf": {
"model_threshold":
0.65} }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: update the configuration
URL: PUT ufmRestV2/plugin/ib-link-resiliency/ib-link-resiliency/configuration
Response: OK
Request Data:
{
"max_num_of_isolated_port":
100,
"min_active_ports_per_switch":
4,
"min_links_per_switch_pair":
1,
"max_num_of_isolation_per": {
"hour":
5,
"day":
20,
"week":
40,
"month":
60},
"max_num_of_de_isolation_per": {
"hour":
20},
"min_healthy_time_before_de_isolation":
30,
"prediction": {
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list": [
"0x248a070300bee960_9"] },
"detection": {
"mode":
"active",
"exception_list": [
"0x043f7203001949c0_3",
"0x248a070300bee960_9"] },
"noc": {
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list": [
"0x043f7203001949c0_3",
"0x248a070300bee960_9"] },
"ml_conf": {
"model_threshold":
0.65} }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
400 Bad Request