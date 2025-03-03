OpenSM Static Topology Configuration REST API

This option allows for the creation of a topoconfig file based on the current topology, useful for minimizing disruption when adding new equipment. The file can be edited manually if necessary and then deployed to UFM.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/sm_topology_file

Method: POST

Status Codes: 202 – Accepted

Example: Copy Copied! # curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X POST https: This action is asynchronous, and the response will include a job ID.

Response: Copy Copied! { "SM topoconfig action" : "Create topoconfig file" , "job_id" : "1" } You can check the job status using the provided job ID. Copy Copied! https: curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X GET https: Response: Copy Copied! { "ID" : "1" , "Status" : "Completed" , "Progress" : 100 , "Description" : "Create opensm topoconfig file" , "Created" : "2024-09-27 08:14:32" , "LastUpdated" : "2024-09-27 08:14:32" , "Summary" : "/tmp/ibdiagnet_out/generated_topoconfig.conf" , "RelatedObjects" : "" , "CreatedBy" : "admin" , "Operation" : "opensm topoconfig file management" , "Foreground" : true , "SiteName" : null } Once the job is completed, the path to the generated topoconfig file on the UFM server will be included in the job completion message (Summary). The default location for the generated topoconfig file is: Copy Copied! /tmp/ibdiagnet_out/generated_topoconfig.conf

This option allows you to deploy topoconfig file to UFM (OpenSM). The topoconfig file could be created manually or using the above REST API.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/master_topoconfig

Method: POST

Status Codes: 200 – OK

Example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X POST -F file=@/config/topoconfig/topoconfig_test.csv https: UFM will deploy the topoconfig file and trigger OpenSM to reload its configuration. This process is synchronous, and the status will indicate success or failure.

Retrieves the currently deployed topoconfig file from UFM. The file can be analyzed, modified if necessary, and redeployed to UFM.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/sm_topology_file

Method: GET

Status Codes: 200 – OK

Example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X GET https: This will return the current OpenSM topoconfig file if it exists.

Response: Copy Copied! 0x98039b0300867bba , 1 , 0xb83fd2030080302e , 1 ,Any,Active 0x98039b0300867bba , 3 , 0xb83fd2030080302e , 3 ,Any,Active 0x98039b0300867bba , 11 , 0xc42a1030002227a , 1 ,Any,Active 0x98039b0300867bba , 39 , 0xc42a103000a6662 , 1 ,Any,Active 0xb83fd2030080302e , 1 , 0x98039b0300867bba , 1 ,Any,Active 0xb83fd2030080302e , 3 , 0x98039b0300867bba , 3 ,Any,Active 0xb83fd2030080302e , 26 , 0xf452140300280040 , 1 ,Any,Active 0xb83fd2030080302e , 29 , 0xf452140300444080 , 1 ,Any,Active 0xb83fd2030080302e , 30 , 0xf452144400280081 , 1 ,Any,Active

If there have been hardware changes in IB fabric, you can view the differences between the current network state and the definitions in the topoconfig file. All the changes, related to described in current topoconfig file links, will be included in report: New devices, new links, removed devices, changed links that are not part of current topoconfig file will be in the report.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/sm_topo_diff_report

Method: POST

Status Codes: 202 – Accepted

Example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X POST https:

The operation is asynchronous, and the response will include a job ID. You can check the job status using the job ID.

The diff is generated from the topoconfig file, displaying only the links that have changed from the original file.

presented in the report. New links or deleted links will not be shown in report.

Copy Copied! { "SM topoconfig action" : "Create topoconfig diff report." , "job_id" : "2" }

Check for job status using:

Copy Copied! https: (curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X GET https: { "ID" : "2" , "Status" : "Completed" , "Progress" : 100 , "Description" : "Report opensm topoconfig file diff" , "Created" : "2024-09-29 06:02:10" , "LastUpdated" : "2024-09-29 06:02:10" , "Summary" : "/opt/ufm/files/reports/TopologyCompare/sm_topo_diff_report.json" , "RelatedObjects" : "" , "CreatedBy" : "admin" , "Operation" : "opensm topoconfig file management" , "Foreground" : true , "SiteName" : null }





If there have been hardware changes, related to replacement of host HCAs, you can view the differences between the current network state and the definitions in the topoconfig file. Only changes, related to described in current topoconfig file links, will be included in report. New devices or links that are not part of current topoconfig file will not be part of report.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/sm_topo_diff_report?hca_only=true

Method: POST

Status Codes: 202 – Accepted

Example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X POST https:

The operation is asynchronous, and the response will include a job ID. You can check the job status using the job ID.

The diff is generated from the topoconfig file, displaying only the links that have changed from the original file.

presented in the report. New links or deleted links will not be shown in report.

Copy Copied! { "SM topoconfig action" : "Create topoconfig diff report." , "job_id" : "2" }

Check for job status using:

Copy Copied! https: (curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X GET https: { "ID" : "3" , "Status" : "Completed" , "Progress" : 100 , "Description" : "Report opensm topoconfig file diff" , "Created" : "2024-09-29 06:05:17" , "LastUpdated" : "2024-09-29 06:05:20" , "Summary" : "/opt/ufm/files/reports/TopologyCompare/sm_topo_diff_report.json" , "RelatedObjects" : "" , "CreatedBy" : "admin" , "Operation" : "opensm topoconfig file management" , "Foreground" : true , "SiteName" : null }





To view the report created by the previous API call, request the topodiff report, which shows the differences between the topoconfig file and the current fabric links. Differences will be shown only for links described in topoconfig file - in case of HCAs replacement. New links, discovered in fabric - as a result of additions of new devices, will not be shown.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/sm_topo_diff_report

Method: GET

Status Codes: 200 – OK

Example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X GET https: This action is synchronous and will return a report detailing all changed links with updated GUIDs and port numbers. The report will be shown according to the lastly created report: full fabric or only for replaced HCA.

Response for full report: Copy Copied! { "Added Links" : { "1" : { "Added Link" : "GUID 0xb83fd2030080302e (MF0;r-ufm-sw13:MQM8700/U1) Port 26 to GUID 0xf452140300280040 (r-ufm64 HCA-1) Port 1" } }, "Removed Links" : { "1" : { "Removed Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 15 to GUID 0xc42a103000a2e7b (Unknown) Port 1" }, "2" : { "Removed Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 9 to GUID 0xb83fd2030080302e (r-ufm-sw13) Port 9" }, }, "Changed Links" : { "1" : { "Changed Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 11 to GUID 0xc42a10300092e7a (Unknown) Port 1 peer changed to GUID 0xc42a103000a2e7a (r-ufm57 mlx5_0) Port 1" } } }

Response for report with key hca_only=true - only for replaced HCAs: Copy Copied! { "1" : { "Topoconfig Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 11 to GUID 0xc42a1030002227a Port 1" , "Current Topology Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 11 to GUID 0xc42a103000a2e7a Port 1 (r-ufm57)" }, "2" : { "Topoconfig Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 39 to GUID 0xc42a103000a6662 Port 1" , "Current Topology Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 39 to GUID 0xc42a103000a2e62 Port 1 (r-ufm142)" }, "3" : { "Topoconfig Link" : "GUID 0xb83fd2030080302e (r-ufm-sw13) Port 29 to GUID 0xf452140300444080 Port 1" , "Current Topology Link" : "GUID 0xb83fd2030080302e (r-ufm-sw13) Port 29 to GUID 0xf452140300280080 Port 1 (r-ufm55)" }, "4" : { "Topoconfig Link" : "GUID 0xb83fd2030080302e (r-ufm-sw13) Port 30 to GUID 0xf452144400280081 Port 1" , "Current Topology Link" : "GUID 0xb83fd2030080302e (r-ufm-sw13) Port 30 to GUID 0xf452140300280081 Port 1 (r-ufm55 mlx5_1)" } } In report possible to see all the changed links with updated GUIDs and port numbers for replaces HCAs. Initial definition in topoconfig file "Topoconfig Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 39 to GUID 0xc42a103000a6662 Port 1" ,

Current link parameters (not currently detected by OpenSM, as they are not defined in the topoconfig file): Copy Copied! "Current Topology Link" : "GUID 0x98039b0300867bba (NEMO-LEAF-2) Port 39 to GUID 0xc42a103000a2e62 Port 1 (r-ufm142)"

If hardware has been replaced, the original topoconfig file can be updated accordingly, and OpenSM will be signaled to reread its configuration.

Request URL: /ufmRest/static_topology/sm_topology_file

Method: PATCH

Status Codes: 202 – Accepted

Example: Copy Copied! curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X PATCH https:

Response: Copy Copied! urls=/ufmRest/static_topology /sm_topology_file methods= "PATCH" { "SM topoconfig action" : "Update topoconfig file" , "job_id" : "4" } Check job status using https: (curl -k -u admin: 123456 -X GET https: Respond: { "ID" : "4" , "Status" : "Completed" , "Progress" : 100 , "Description" : "Update opensm topoconfig file" , "Created" : "2024-09-29 06:18:26" , "LastUpdated" : "2024-09-29 06:18:27" , "Summary" : "/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/topoconfig.conf updated" , "RelatedObjects" : "" , "CreatedBy" : "admin" , "Operation" : "opensm topoconfig file management" , "Foreground" : true , "SiteName" : null }

The response will include a job ID to track the operation status.