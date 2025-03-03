On This Page
SMTP Configuration REST API
Description – manages SMTP configurations in UFM
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/smtp
Main operations
Get SMTP configuration
Update SMTP configuration
Description – get information on SMTP configuration settings in UFM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smtp
Request Content Type – application/json
Response
{ "sender":"AnasBadaha <ufmvpi@gmail.com>", "server":"smtp.gmail.com", "pwd":"123456ufmvpi", "user":"ufmvpi", "use_ssl":true, "use_authentication":true, "port":465 }
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – update the settings of the current SMTP configuration in UFM
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/smtp
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "sender_name":"AnasBadaha", "sender_addr":"ufmvpi@gmail.com", "server":"smtp.gmail.com", "pwd":"123456ufmvpi", "user":"ufmvpi", "use_ssl":true, "port":465, "use_authentication":true }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST