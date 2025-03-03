NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.20.2
System Monitoring REST API

Get System Monitoring Prometheus Metrics

  • Description – Retrieves Prometheus-formatted metrics for system monitoring, including CPU Utilization Percentage, Memory Usage Percentage, IO Operations Statistics, and additional metrics associated with UFM REST API calls and UFM Events.

  • Request URL – GET ufmRest/system_monitoring/metrics

  • Response - Text in Prometheus format

  • Status Code:

    • 200 – Ok

Get Topology Changes Events History Counters

  • Description – This API grants access to event history counters associated with topology changes, including events such as node status changes (up/down), switch status changes (up/down), director switch status changes (up/down), and link status changes (up/down). These events are collected through the Prometheus endpoint.

  • Request URL – GET ufmRest/system_monitoring/events_counters

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "12h": {
        "Director Switch is Down": 0,
        "Director Switch is Up": 0,
        "Link is Down": 0,
        "Link is Up": 0,
        "Node is Down": 0,
        "Node is Up": 6,
        "Switch is Down": 0,
        "Switch is Up": 0
    },
    "1h": {
        "Director Switch is Down": 0,
        "Director Switch is Up": 0,
        "Link is Down": 0,
        "Link is Up": 0,
        "Node is Down": 0,
        "Node is Up": 0,
        "Switch is Down": 0,
        "Switch is Up": 0
    },
……
……
}

  • Status Code:

    • 200 – Ok
