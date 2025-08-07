On This Page
Alarms REST API
Description – returns information on all alarms in the fabric, or on one alarm using its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms
Main operations
Get all alarms
Get an alarm using its ID
Get alarms of a specific device
Remove alarms of a specific device
Description – Returns information on all alarms in the fabric
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"id":
2,
"type":
"Switch",
"name":
"System Module Error",
"description":
"Module status FAULT",
"event_type":
394,
"duration":
"0 s",
"reason":
"Module PS 1 on sw-ufm-qm01(10.209.224.32) status is fatal",
"severity":
"Critical",
"timestamp":
"2024-05-28 08:23:10",
"counter":
"N/A",
"event_count":
459,
"object_name":
"0c42a1030079a66c",
"object_path":
"Switch: sw-ufm-qm01"}, {
"id":
3,
"type":
"IBPort",
"name":
"Link HW Error",
"description":
"Link Downed",
"event_type":
112,
"duration":
"0 s",
"reason":
"Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 2. Peer info: default / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"severity":
"Warning",
"timestamp":
"2024-05-27 08:18:51",
"counter":
"Infiniband_LinkDowned",
"event_count":
1,
"object_name":
"b8599f03000a7768_1",
"object_path":
"Computer: r-ufm77 / mlx5_0"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Returns information on a specific alarm by its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/alarms/<id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "id":9, "type":"Grid", "name":"System Information is missing", "description":"Switch System Information is missing", "event_type":406, "duration":"0 s", "reason":"Failed to get sysinfo for switch 0c42a1030079a66c due to bad credentials", "severity":"Warning", "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:21:45", "counter":"N/A", "event_count":1, "object_name":"Grid", "object_path":"Grid" }
Note – if the <id> parameter is not provided, all alarms will be listed
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)
Description – Returns information on all alarms of a specified device
Request URL – GET ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "id":4, "type":"IBPort", "name":"Link HW Error", "description":"Link Downed", "event_type":112, "duration":"0 s", "reason":"Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 3. Peer info: default \/ Switch: ufm-ndr-04 \/ 62.", "severity":"Warning", "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:18:51", "counter":"Infiniband_LinkDowned", "event_count":1, "object_name":"0c42a1030079a66c_33", "object_path":"Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 \/ 33" }, { "id":5, "type":"IBPort", "name":"Link HW Error", "description":"Link Downed", "event_type":112, "duration":"0 s", "reason":"Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 3. Peer info: default \/ Switch: ufm-ndr-04 \/ 61.", "severity":"Warning", "timestamp":"2024-05-27 08:18:51", "counter":"Infiniband_LinkDowned", "event_count":1, "object_name":"0c42a1030079a66c_34", "object_path":"Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 \/ 34" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)
Description – Removes all alarms of a specified device
Request URL – DELETE ufmRest/app/alarms?device_id=<device_ID>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND—alarm was not found (by ID)