Events Policy REST API
Description – these interfaces are used for retrieving information on and updating existing event policies in UFM
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/events_policy
Main operations
Get all events policies
Get an events policy using its ID
Get all simulated events policy messages
Update a specific events policy
Simulate events policy
Description – retrieve information on all events policies in UFM
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data – N/A
Response
{ "133": { "severity": "Minor", "to_snmp": false, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 10.0, "to_syslog": false, "policy_object": "Port", "duration": 300, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": false, "call_script": false, "to_log": true, "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait", "action":"Isolated" }, "130": { "severity": "Minor", "to_snmp": false, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 1.0, "to_syslog": false, "policy_object": "Port", "duration": 0, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": false, "call_script": false, "to_log": true, "description": "Non-optimal link width" } }
Possible Filters – may be used to filter the request:
ids – retrieves information on events policies per ID
Example:
GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy?ids=133,135
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – retrieve information on an events policy using its ID
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data – N/A
Response
{ "severity": "Minor", "to_snmp": false, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 10.0, "to_syslog": false, "policy_object": "Port", "duration": 300, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": false, "call_script": false, "to_log": true, "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait", "action":"Isolated" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – Retrieves all simulated events messages.
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/simulated_messages
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data – N/A
Response
{
"64": "GID Address In Service: prefix ff12601bffff0000,guid 0xb8599f03000a7768",
"65": "GID Address Out of Service: prefix ff12601bffff0000,guid 0xb8599f03000a7768",
"66": "New MCast group is created: ff12601bffff0000, 0xb8599f03000a7768",
"67": "Mcast group is deleted: ff12601bffff0000, 0x123",
"110": "Symbol-Error counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"111": "Link-Error-Recovery counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"112": "Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"113": "PortRcvErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"114": "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"115": "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 5, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"116": "PortXmitDiscards counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0 received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"117": "PortXmitConstraintErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"118": "PortRcvConstraintErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"119": "LocalLinkIntegrityErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"120": "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"121": "VL15Dropped counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"122": "Congested Bandwidth (in percents) threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"123": "Port Normalized Transmit BW counter threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"130": "Found a 4x link that operates in 1x width mode.",
"134": "T4 Congested Bandwidth (in percents) threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0 received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"141": "Flow Control Update watchdog timer has expired: lid 15, port #20",
"144": "Capability Mask Modified: lid 4431, mask 0xa751e848",
"145": "System Image GUID is changed: 100, 0x0c42a1030079a66c",
"156": "Ethernet Gateway(s) identified - Link speed enforcement is disabled in the fabric. Restart the Ethernet Gateway(s) for change to take effect.",
"250": "UFM License has expired 20 days ago! UFM is now running in Limited Mode!",
"251": "UFM License has expired 10 days ago! UFM will switch to limited mode in 3 days!",
"252": "UFM License has expired. Please restart UFM server",
"253": "Duplicate Serial Number 12342 detected on installed licenses. Please refer to your system vendor representative to update your license",
...........
}
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – update an existing events policy using its ID
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{ "duration": 10, "to_log": true, "to_syslog": true, "to_snmp": true, "to_ui": true, "to_mail": true, "use_alarm": true, "threshold": 10, "call_script":true, "severity": "Warning", "action": "Isolated" }
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Description – update multiple existing event policies
Request URL – PATCH /ufmRest/app/events_policy
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
[ { "name": "64", "to_log": true, "to_mail": false, "to_snmp": false, "to_syslog": false, "to_ui": true, "use_alarm": false }, { "name": "65", "to_log": true, "to_mail": false, "to_snmp": false, "to_syslog": false, "to_ui": true, "use_alarm": true }, { "name": "66", "to_log": true, "to_mail": false, "to_snmp": false, "to_syslog": false, "to_ui": true, "use_alarm": false } ]
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Description – Simulates a list of events policies.
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/events_policy/simulation
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
{"events_ids": ["250", "156", "344", "388", "502", "339", "911", "1525", "352"]}
Response – N/A
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST