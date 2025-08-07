On This Page
Periodic IBDiagnet REST API
Description – start new task
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
general – general parameters of the task including the name , running mode (scheduled/once), and the location of the IBDiagnet results which are:
Remote: save reports and data to remote location configured in UFM remote location settings
Local: save reports and data to default local path on UFM server
command_flags – dictionary of "key":"value" with desired ibdiagnet flags
conf_file_parms – advanced parameters to run as configuration file
run – parameters regarding scheduling
Example
{ "general": { "name": "example1", "running_mode": "scheduled", "location": "remote" }, "command_flags": { "--mads_timeout": 500 }, "run": { "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59", "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59", "interval": 3600 }, "conf_file_params": "max_hops=64" }
Description – stop running task
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/stop/<task_name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Description – start deactivated task
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/start/<task_name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Description – delete task
Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Description – edit running task
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data
general – general parameters of the task including the name and running mode (scheduled/once)
run – parameters regarding scheduling
Example
{ "general": { "name": "example1", "running_mode": "scheduled" }, "run": { "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59", "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59", "interval": 3600 } }
Description – get all system tasks
Request URL - GET /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response example:
[ { "id": "351915390845", "name": "example", "last_run_result": "Successful", "next_scheduled_run": "01\/10\/2020 16:53:00", "last_result_location": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/periodicIbdiagnet\/example-01-10-2020-16.03.21", "running_mode": "scheduled", "last_run_time": "01\/10\/2020 16:03:21", "task_state": "Enabled", "ibdiagnet_params": null, "command_flags": { }, "scheduling_object": { "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:58:00", "interval": 3600, "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:53:00" } }, { "id": "256750526107", "name": "example1", "last_run_result": "Successful", "next_scheduled_run": "01\/10\/2020 17:41:01", "last_result_location": "\/opt\/ufm\/files\/periodicIbdiagnet\/example1-01-10-2020-16.41.01", "running_mode": "scheduled", "last_run_time": "01\/10\/2020 16:41:01", "task_state": "Disabled", "ibdiagnet_params": "max_hops=64", "command_flags": { "--mads_timeout": 500 }, "scheduling_object": { "endTime": "2020-10-01 18:45:59", "interval": 3600, "startTime": "2020-10-01 16:40:59" } } ]
Description – task parameter
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic/<task_name>
Request Content Type – Application/json