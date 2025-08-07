PKey GUIDs Rest API

Each GUID is a hexadecimal string with a minimum length of 16 characters and maximum length of 20 characters

PKey is a member in a multicast group that uses IP over InfiniBand

If true, the API will store the PKey at index 0 of the PKey table of the GUID.

“limited” - members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership. However, communication is allowed between every other combination of membership types.

“full”- members with full membership can communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition

memberships

[“full”, “limited”, ...] List of “full” or “limited” comma-separated strings. It must be the same length as the GUIDs list. Each value by an index represents a GUID membership.

[]

List of memberships to allow users to create or modify different membership per GUID in same PKey. GUID index 0 in the “guids” list will take index 0 from the memberships list and so on (by order)