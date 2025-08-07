Reports REST API

{ "date": "2018-04-07 05:38:13", "sections": [ { "status": { "severity": "Info", "value": "" }, "elements": [ { "Warnings": "0", "Errors": "0", "Fabric Test": "Non-unique Node Descriptions", "Total": "0" }, { "Warnings": "0", "Errors": "0", "Fabric Test": "Firmware Versions", "Total": "0" }, { "Warnings": "0", "Errors": "0", "Fabric Test": "Total:", "Total": "0" } ], "description": "", "title": "Report Summary" }, { "status": { "severity": "Info", "value": "" }, "elements": [ { "Count": "1", "Device Type": "EDR", "Non Active Ports": "32", "Active Ports": "4", "Total Ports": "36" }, { "Count": "1", "Device Type": "SX6036", "Non Active Ports": "25", "Active Ports": "11", "Total Ports": "36" }, { "Count": "16", "Device Type": "Computer", "Non Active Ports": "0", "Active Ports": "21", "Total Ports": "21" }, { "Count": "5", "Device Type": "MSB7700", "Non Active Ports": "156", "Active Ports": "24", "Total Ports": "180" }, { "Count": "23", "Device Type": "Total:", "Non Active Ports": "213", "Active Ports": "60", "Total Ports": "273" } ], "description": "", "title": "Fabric Summary" }, { "status": { "severity": "Info", "value": "Completed Successfully." }, "description": "Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description. ", "title": "Non-unique Node Descriptions" }, { "status": { "severity": "Info", "value": "Completed Successfully." }, "description": "Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions. ", "title": "Firmware Versions" } ], "Created by": "admin", "title": "Fabric Health Report" }