Sysinfo Plugin REST API

Description: This plugin allows you to update an existing schedule request with a new duration. A duration flag can be used instead of the endTime flag (which is identical to the schedule_run Request API flags). Instead of using the endTime flag, you can use a duration flag which calculates the required end time by adding the API duration to the current time. The plugin then extends the requests for the calculated duration time. If the calculated duration is shorter than the existing duration, the plugin cancels future requests to match the new duration. If a request is cancelled, the plugin restarts and initiates future calls for it.