UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin REST APIs

Description: Gets the cached jobs from the Bright Cluster Manager nodes

URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/data/jobs[?nodes=<node1,node2,…>]&from=timestamp1&to=timestamp2&tz=”requested_client_timezone”

Request Data: N/A

Response: Collapse Source Copy Copied! [ { "account" : "root" , "arguments" : "" , "arrayID" : "" , "baseType" : "Job" , "cgroup" : "" , "childType" : "SlurmJob" , "commandLineInterpreter" : "" , "comment" : "" , "debug" : false , "dependencies" : [], "endtime" : "2023-04-13T14:08:59" , "environmentVariables" : [], "executable" : "" , "exitCode" : 0 , "inqueue" : "" , "jobID" : "166" , "jobname" : "interactive" , "mailList" : "" , "mailNotify" : false , "mailOptions" : "" , "maxWallClock" : "UNLIMITED" , "memoryUse" : 0 , "minMemPerNode" : 0 , "modified" : false , "modules" : [], "nodes" : [ "node001" ], "numberOfNodes" : 1 , "numberOfProcesses" : 8 , "oldLocalUniqueKey" : 0 , "parallelEnvironment" : "" , "parentID" : "" , "pendingReasons" : [ "NonZeroExitCode" ], "placement" : "" , "priority" : "4294901759" , "project" : "" , "refJobQueueUniqueKey" : 77309411329 , "refWlmClusterUniqueKey" : 163208757249 , "requestedCPUCores" : 0 , "requestedCPUs" : 8 , "requestedGPUs" : 0 , "requestedMemory" : 0 , "requestedSlots" : 0 , "resourceList" : [], "revision" : "" , "runWallClock" : 3 , "rundirectory" : "/root" , "scriptFile" : "" , "starttime" : "2023-04-13T14:08:56" , "status" : "FAILED" , "stderrfile" : "" , "stdinfile" : "" , "stdoutfile" : "" , "submittime" : "2023-04-13T14:08:56" , "taskID" : "" , "toBeRemoved" : false , "uniqueKey" : 70368744177830 , "userdefined" : [], "usergroup" : "root" , "username" : "root" } ]

Please be aware that the following filters are available as options (as indicated in the URL):