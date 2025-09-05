NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.22.2
Events Policy REST API

  • Description – these interfaces are used for retrieving information on and updating existing event policies in UFM

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/events_policy

  • Main operations

    • Get all events policies

    • Get an events policy using its ID

    • Get all simulated events policy messages

    • Update a specific events policy

    • Simulate events policy

Get All Events Policies

  • Description – retrieve information on all events policies in UFM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    {
    "133": {
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "to_snmp": false, 
        "use_alarm": true, 
        "threshold": 10.0, 
        "to_syslog": false, 
        "policy_object": "Port", 
        "duration": 300, 
        "to_ui": true, 
        "to_mail": false, 
        "call_script": false, 
        "to_log": true, 
        "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait",
        "action":"Isolated"
    }, 
    "130": {
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "to_snmp": false, 
        "use_alarm": true, 
        "threshold": 1.0, 
        "to_syslog": false, 
        "policy_object": "Port", 
        "duration": 0, 
        "to_ui": true, 
        "to_mail": false, 
        "call_script": false, 
        "to_log": true, 
        "description": "Non-optimal link width"
    }
}

  • Possible Filters – may be used to filter the request:

    • ids – retrieves information on events policies per ID

      Example:

      GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy?ids=133,135

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Events Policy

  • Description – retrieve information on an events policy using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    {
    "severity": "Minor", 
    "to_snmp": false, 
    "use_alarm": true, 
    "threshold": 10.0, 
    "to_syslog": false, 
    "policy_object": "Port", 
    "duration": 300, 
    "to_ui": true, 
    "to_mail": false, 
    "call_script": false, 
    "to_log": true, 
    "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait",
    "action":"Isolated"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get All Simulated Events Policy Messages

  • Description – Retrieves all simulated events messages.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/simulated_messages

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

{
"64": "GID Address In Service: prefix ff12601bffff0000,guid 0xb8599f03000a7768",
"65": "GID Address Out of Service: prefix ff12601bffff0000,guid 0xb8599f03000a7768",
"66": "New MCast group is created: ff12601bffff0000, 0xb8599f03000a7768",
"67": "Mcast group is deleted: ff12601bffff0000, 0x123",
"110": "Symbol-Error counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"111": "Link-Error-Recovery counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"112": "Link-Downed counter delta threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, calculated delta is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"113": "PortRcvErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"114": "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"115": "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 5, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"116": "PortXmitDiscards counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0 received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"117": "PortXmitConstraintErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"118": "PortRcvConstraintErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"119": "LocalLinkIntegrityErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"120": "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrors counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"121": "VL15Dropped counter rate threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"122": "Congested Bandwidth (in percents) threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"123": "Port Normalized Transmit BW counter threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0, received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"130": "Found a 4x link that operates in 1x width mode.",
"134": "T4 Congested Bandwidth (in percents) threshold exceeded. Threshold is 0 received value is 5. Peer info: default(2) / Switch: sw-ufm-qm01 / 35.",
"141": "Flow Control Update watchdog timer has expired: lid 15, port #20",
"144": "Capability Mask Modified: lid 4431, mask 0xa751e848",
"145": "System Image GUID is changed: 100, 0x0c42a1030079a66c",
"156": "Ethernet Gateway(s) identified - Link speed enforcement is disabled in the fabric. Restart the Ethernet Gateway(s) for change to take effect.",
"250": "UFM License has expired 20 days ago! UFM is now running in Limited Mode!",
"251": "UFM License has expired 10 days ago! UFM will switch to limited mode in 3 days!",
"252": "UFM License has expired. Please restart UFM server",
"253": "Duplicate Serial Number 12342 detected on installed licenses. Please refer to your system vendor representative to update your license",
...........
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Update Events Policy

  • Description – update an existing events policy using its ID

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "duration": 10,
  "to_log": true,
  "to_syslog": true,
  "to_snmp": true,
  "to_ui": true,
  "to_mail": true,
  "use_alarm": true,
  "threshold": 10,
  "call_script":true,
  "severity": "Warning",
  "action": "Isolated"
}

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Update Events Policies

  • Description – update multiple existing event policies

  • Request URL – PATCH /ufmRest/app/events_policy

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    [
{
"name": "64",
"to_log": true,
"to_mail": false,
"to_snmp": false,
"to_syslog": false,
"to_ui": true,
"use_alarm": false
},
{
"name": "65",
"to_log": true,
"to_mail": false,
"to_snmp": false,
"to_syslog": false,
"to_ui": true,
"use_alarm": true
},
{
"name": "66",
"to_log": true,
"to_mail": false,
"to_snmp": false,
"to_syslog": false,
"to_ui": true,
"use_alarm": false
}
]

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Simulate Events Policy

  • Description – Simulates a list of events policies.

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/events_policy/simulation

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {"events_ids": ["250", "156", "344", "388", "502", "339", "911", "1525", "352"]}

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST
